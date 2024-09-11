Here’s everything new in CarPlay for iOS 18

Apple has announced that iOS 18, the latest generation of its mobile operating system, will roll out on September 16. Our mobile team has done a great job covering all of the latest and greatest features in the new software release, including things like Apple Intelligence, a more customizable home screen, and more. But if you’re a fan of CarPlay, it’s worth knowing about some of the new features coming to the automotive interface.

Apple hasn’t completely reinvented the wheel when it comes to CarPlay in iOS 18, but there are a few meaningful changes to the interface that should help make using CarPlay even more convenient. Curious to learn more? Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple Intelligence

As we would expect, CarPlay isn’t being left out of the Apple Intelligence revolution, but you’ll still have to wait a little while to get it. That’s because no Apple Intelligence features will not be available in the initial release of iOS 18. Instead, they’ll start rolling out in iOS 18.1, due out in October.

Perhaps the most important Apple Intelligence feature as it relates to CarPlay is the revamped Siri. These changes start with visual improvements. Like on the iPhone, Siri will display colorful edges around the screen when initiated in CarPlay. As the smarter Siri rolls out, it’ll be a whole lot more helpful and natural too.

And it’ll be able to access personalized information that can help you find details from emails, text messages, and more. Again, you’ll have to wait until iOS 18.1 for this feature in particular, but if Siri ends up being as helpful as Apple says, it could completely change voice controls in the car.

Messages app

The Messages app in CarPlay is getting a visual tweak too. In iOS 18, instead of only showing names or phone numbers, Messages will also show profile pictures. While you likely don’t spend much time in the actual Messages app, this design tweak should help make it easier to find the right contact at a glance without having to take your eyes off the road for more than a split second.

Color filters

CarPlay is also getting a little better for those with certain visual impairments. Most notably, iOS 18 will allow users to select a color filter for CarPlay, which will help those with different types of color blindness. Color filters essentially tint the entire display based on the filter you select, and there’s a grayscale option as well. Users will even be able to choose from three levels of intensity for these color filters.

Voice control

In iOS 18, you’ll be able to navigate CarPlay without actually touching a screen. There’s a new voice control feature that allows users to navigate the CarPlay interface simply by speaking. This can help users navigate CarPlay without needing to tap a button or scroll. It’s a great way to use CarPlay completely hands-free, though it might take a little getting used to for some.

Sound recognition

Along with new features for the visually impaired, there are some for the hearing impaired too. The new sound recognition feature essentially shows notifications for different driving-related sounds. For example, a notification could appear on the display when CarPlay detects the sound of a siren or a car honking. The notification will pop up on the screen just like any other notification.

Silent mode

When it arrives, iOS 18 will allow CarPlay users to set default Silent Mode settings, so they can get in their car and drive without having to manually enable Silent Mode if they use it. The feature is available in the Settings app in CarPlay and lets you choose whether you want your iPhone to automatically turn Silent Mode off or on, or if you want it to simply retain whatever setting is already enabled on your phone when you connect to CarPlay.

New information cards

Siri is getting additional visual interface features in CarPlay as well. For certain queries, you’ll now see information cards on the display related to things like sports scores, weather, and more. It’s an interesting move, considering that the goal is usually to minimize how much you’re looking at the screen in your car, but it could be helpful when parked or for the hearing impaired, who might not be able to hear answers to their queries.