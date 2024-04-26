 Skip to main content
The Tesla Model Y is at its lowest price yet — but should you buy one?

Christian de Looper
By

Despite increased competition in the space, the Tesla Model Y is still one of the best EVs out there. It has access to the best charging network, plus it offers among the best software experiences, as well as a solid range, especially in the longer-range models. And the Model Y is now down to its lowest price yet, meaning that if you were considering getting one, now is probably the time to buy.

The base price of the Tesla Model Y is down to $42,990 at the time of this writing, which represents a pretty huge price cut. That’s before any tax incentives too — and considering the car is eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit, that means you could get it for as low as $35,490.

Of course, that pricing is for the base rear-wheel drive model, but the other models have been discounted too. The long range all-wheel drive model, which is probably the model most people should get, is down to $47,990 at the time of this writing, or $40,490 after the full tax credit.

Why you should get a Tesla Model Y

As mentioned, there are plenty of reasons to get a Model Y. Most major carmakers have committed to using Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS ) charging connector in their cars starting with the 2025 model year — but those cars haven’t started rolling out yet, so if you want the best charging network support, you’ll still need a Tesla.

Tesla Model Y One Millionth Car
Tesla

The Model Y also offers a solid range. The base model has a range of 260 miles, which isn’t the best — but if you step up to the long-range model, you’ll get 310 miles, which is pretty good. The Model Y can charge at up to 250 kilowatts, which is relatively fast — and Tesla vehicles can charge at non-Tesla stations with an adapter. As NACS becomes more popular, charging stations will switch over to that connector too — eliminating the need for an adapter.

The Tesla software experience is also much better than the vast majority of other vehicles, especially those from legacy automakers. Tesla software is known to be responsive and well-designed, meaning that drivers can access the features they need to quickly and easily.

Why you should avoid a Tesla Model Y

The discussion around charging network support is in a bit of a weird spot. It is true that most non-Tesla electric cars can’t currently access the Supercharger network, but that’s set to change in a matter of months. Slowly, automakers will get access to Superchargers — and drivers of non-Tesla vehicles will be able to use Superchargers with an adapter, even without their car having the NACS connector. Over time, it’s expected that all charging stations will slowly switch to NACS though, so over time, you’ll likely need that adapter at more and more charging stations if your vehicle has a CCS connector.

The interior of a Tesla Model Y.
Tesla

Tesla vehicles are also known to have some quality control issues. To be clear, you’re usually allowed to inspect a vehicle before you accept delivery — so if you’re worried about panel gaps and the like, you should be able to request that Tesla fix any issues. But beyond panel gaps, many consider the interior materials, for example, to be somewhat low in quality.

We’re not going to get political here, but the other potential reason to avoid a Tesla might have to do with not wanting to give your hard-earned money to certain characters. That’s a little more subjective than the quality of car materials, though.

If you’re interested in a Tesla Model Y, you can configure one for yourself straight from the Tesla website.

Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Contributor

Christian's interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
