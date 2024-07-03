Best electric trucks: haul without paying for gas

The concept of what can and cannot be an electric vehicle is expanding. Just a few years ago, EVs were limited to small, cheap cars that were relatively ugly or at least not all that sleek. These days, all the coolest new vehicles are electric — even some of the coolest new trucks. Electric trucks have to satisfy the same needs as gas-powered trucks — plenty of space for hauling, powerful performance, and a rugged build that can survive work sites and off-road situations.

These days, there are more than just a few electric trucks. Sure, there aren’t as many electric trucks as gas-powered ones, but there are easily enough to mean that there’s something for everyone that can afford to shell out some cash.

Before we dive in to the best electric trucks out there right now, it’s probably a good idea to note a few things. Electric trucks are very powerful, and can haul large loads. But, when you haul large loads, range takes a bit of a nose-dive. That’s true of gas-powered trucks too, but the ability to fill the tank in a few minutes somewhat softens the blow. Electric trucks can tow and haul, but they’re still probably not the best for towing and hauling over long distances, instead serving as great vehicles to tow and haul large loads at shorter distances. According to many reports, when towing a large trailer, an electric truck might only get one-third of its EPA-estimated range, or even less. Again, those hauling over shorter distances, with the ability to charge at night, should be perfectly fine.

Without further ado, here are the best electric trucks out there right now.

Rivian R1T

Range: Up to 420 miles

Starting price: $69,900

Bed size: 54 inches

Rivian made a name for itself with its electric truck, the R1T. The Rivian R1T was Rivian’s first vehicle, offering a relatively large truck bed, a rugged build, and excellent EV features. The R1T is now on its second generation, and it comes in a number of models. The base model is the R1T Adventure Dual Standard, which offers two motors, a standard-size battery, and 270 miles of range. The longest-range model, however, gets up to 420 miles, which is pretty huge — and means that you could potentially expand its ability to tow to medium distances instead of just short ones.

Rivian is a pretty tech-forward company too. The R1T delivers an excellent software experience, with a number of self-driving features, including a number of promised features that will roll out in the near future. The vehicle isn’t cheap, so expect to pay for all these awesome features, but if you want arguably the best electric truck out there, the Rivian R1T is worth considering.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Range: Up to 320 miles

Starting price: $62,995

Bed size: 66 inches

The Ford F-150 Lightning was one of the first electric trucks, offering an electrified version of Ford’s much-loved F150. The vehicle looks much like the standard F-150, but with a few hints toward an electric powertrain. Inside, the truck is rugged and strong, with nice seat coverings and plenty of storage. It has a large display at the front, and supports tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t actually that much cheaper than the Rivian R1T, starting at $62,995. For the money, you’ll get a lower range — with the longest-range model offering 320 miles. The base model is the F-150 Lightning XLT Standard Range, which only has 240 miles — or much less if you’re hauling heavy loads. Still, there’s a reason the F-150 Lightning is so loved. It’s big, rugged, and very Ford.

Tesla Cybertruck

Range: Up to 340 miles

Starting price: $60,990

Bed size: 66 inches

We couldn’t write a guide about the best electric trucks and not include the Tesla Cybertruck. That’s not necessarily because it is the best electric truck, but rather because it’s perhaps the most famous. It’s easy to make fun of the Cybertruck, but under the hood, it actually has some great things going for it. Tesla knows how to make a great EV.

Exterior design aside, the interior of the vehicle is very Tesla, with a mostly minimalistic look and a large display at the front for infotainment. The truck doesn’t support Apple CarPlay, but it does have Tesla‘s own software built into it, which is generally considered to be among the best car software out there. There are three Cybertruck trims available, with a range of between 250 and 340 miles and up to three motors, though none of them will ship before 2025 if you order now.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Range: Up to 450 miles

Starting price: $74,800

Bed size: 71 inches

The Silverado is going electric too. The Chevrolet Silverado EV is just starting to roll out, and you can currently only get the expensive First Edition model. However, once the other models roll out, the truck will be seriously compelling. That’s largely thanks to the impressive range, which has an EPA estimate of up to 450 miles, if you get the larger better size. The truck has a huge bed size too, making it a great choice for those who want to haul larger objects.

Those things don’t come cheap though. The Silverado EV starts at $74,800, which makes it the second most expensive electric truck on this list, at least when you compare base prices. But, if you want a long range and a huge bed, you might find it to be the way to go.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup

Range: Up to 381 miles

Starting price: $98,845

Bed size: 60 inches

The most expensive pickup on this list is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. This truck isn’t necessarily for those who just want a great electric truck for hauling loads around town — it’s for those who want to do so in style. The truck has a very Hummer vibe to it, with a long segmented light bar along the front, and a muscular build.

The range on the truck is pretty good too — at up to 381 miles for those who get the larger battery pack. That’s very high, though again, you’ll have to pay for it. The interior of the Hummer EV Pickup is rugged too. It’s a great choice for those willing to spend some cash on a Hummer — and if you don’t want a truck, there’s an SUV version of it too.