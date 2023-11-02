 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Products

Tesla Model S vs. Model X: Which is right for you?

Christian de Looper
By
Tesla Model X
Tesla

The Tesla Model S was the original cool electric car, boasting a sleek and stylish design and the ability to go superfast. But there’s another premium Tesla in the lineup that’s also pretty darn quick — and it offers a whole lot more space to boot. The Tesla Model X offers the same design aesthetic as other Tesla cars, along with a superpowerful electric motor and some other features that you can’t find on any other Tesla.

But that doesn’t mean it’s better than the Model S. In fact, it’s not — it’s just different. But which is the better option for your needs? Here’s a look at the two cars and what makes them different — or the same.

Recommended Videos

Design

Perhaps the most notable difference between the two cars is their design. The Model S is a smaller sedan, while the Model X is marketed as an SUV (though it’s perhaps more of a crossover). Regardless of marketing, however, the Model X is basically much larger than the Model S.

Related

They still have similarities, though. Both cars offer a similar overall approach to design, meaning that they both exemplify Tesla’s minimalistic design language, which is found across all of its currently available cars. They both have relatively slim headlights on both the front and the back, with a glass top that allows drivers to easily see out the top of the car. They both look quite nice, despite the fact that their design is aging a little.

A 2021 Tesla Model S.
Tesla

But the Model X does have some different design touches too it. For example, the rear doors on the Model X are so-called “gull-wing doors” — which means that they open upward, instead of out. This makes the opening much larger, and means that there’s more room to enter and exit the car — and to adjust things like baby seats. Also, it juat looks cool.

Despite the cool features, the Model X doesn’t necessarily offer a radically different design than the Model S. This one’s a tie.

Winner: Tie

Interior and tech

The design of the interior of the cars is quite similar too — apart from the obvious differences, like the extra room in the Model X. The minimalistic approach continues on the inside of the cars, with sleek lines across the dash and almost no physical controls for things like climate control and media playback. Both cars have the option of a traditional steering wheel or a steering yoke.

Model X Gull Wing Doors
Alex Kalogianni / Digital Trends

As you would expect from a Tesla, the car is very tech-heavy. As mentioned, most of the controls for the car are built into the infotainment system, including for things like A/C. Some find that the trade-off of having a sleeker dash is worth packing those controls into the software — while others prefer to be able to turn a knob to control infotainment. Through the infotainment system, you’ll also be able to access Tesla’s built-in maps and media controls, and even apps like Netflix (when you’re charging the car, of course). The cars do not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto — so you’ll have to stick to using Tesla’s own software.

Both cars offer access to Tesla’s autonomous tech — though you’ll have to pay for more than basic features like lane-centering and adaptive cruise control. The pricing for this is the same on both cars.

The two cars take a very similar approach to interior and tech, so it’s another tie here.

Winner: Tie

Performance

Electric cars in general benefit from immediate response time, and both the Model S and the Model X are some of the best-performing electric cars out there.

tesla model s
Tesla

At the time of this writing, the Model X was available in two variants — a standard Model X and a Model X Plaid. The standard Model X is dual-motor with all-wheel drive, and it reaches 60 mph in an impressive 3.8 seconds. Step up to the tri-motor Model X Plaid, however, and you’ll reach speed in an incredible 2.5 seconds. That’s very quick.

Not as quick as the fastest Model S though. The Model S also comes in a standard model and a Model S Plaid, again with two or three motors respectively. The standard Model S gets from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.1 seconds — while the Model S Plaid gets there in 1.99 seconds. It’s literally the fastest production car available right now in that regard.

Winner: Tesla Model S

Range and charging

Tesla doesn’t offer the single-best range of an electric car — that title currently goes to the Lucid Air. But, its cars are generally near the top of the list of electric cars with the best ranges. The Model X offers a solid range of either 348 miles in the standard Model X or 333 in the Model X Plaid.

The Tesla range of vehicles connected to four supercharging stations.
Tesla

But again, the Model S steps that up a little. The Model S Plaid has a range of 396 miles, which is excellent — but in the base Model S, you’ll get an even better 405 miles. Again, that’s among the longest-lasting electric cars out there.

Both cars can charge at up to 250 kilowatts, which is quite fast — though not as fast as cars like the Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5. You’ll be able to charge both the Model S and Model X in around 30 minutes or so, at a Supercharger that supports the 250kW charging speeds.

Winner: Tie

Pricing and availability

Both the Tesla Model S and Model X are available right now, so you can get one for yourself if you want to. But they do come at slightly different prices.

2021 Tesla Model S
Tesla

The Model S starts at $71,090 for the standard Model S, or a much more expensive $86,090 for the Model S Plaid. The base Model X is a little more expensive than the base Model S at $76,090 — however the Model X Plaid is the same price as the Model S Plaid, at $86,090. So, if you’re willing to shell out for the superfast Plaid, you’ll have to decide between extra room and a faster speed, but not a different price.

Still, because the base Model S is cheaper, it gets the win here.

Winner: Tesla Model S

Overall winner: Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is faster and cheaper than the Model X — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you should definitely get it over the Model X. I recommend basing your decision on the size of car that you need, rather than things like the speed. After all, both cars are still very fast. If you want a little more room — like if you have a family — then it’s probably still worth going for the Model X over the Model S. But, if you don’t need as much space and could stand to save a little cash, the Tesla Model S may be the way to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
The Tesla Model Y is far from my favorite EV, but I’m pretty close to buying one
Tesla Model Y One Millionth Car

I may finally be on my way toward buying my first EV. Sure, I've tested dozens of electric car models over the years, but despite that (or perhaps because of it), I have yet to buy one. But my family is growing, and my wife and I aren't so sure about carting our future kids around in an aging car that lacks the safety features of modern vehicles.

Because of the fact that we're expecting our kid in January, we have a bit of a deadline. So what are we leaning toward? Well, despite the fact that it's far from my favorite EV, we may actually end up just getting a Model Y.
Timing makes a difference
If the baby was coming along in a year's time, things might be completely different. There are a few reasons for that.

Read more
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Ioniq 6: Which electric sedan is best?
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

There are finally some more electric sedan options. For years, the Tesla Model 3 was really the only good electric sedan that comes at a reasonable price -- until, Hyundai recently launched the Ioniq 6. The Ioniq 6 certainly takes some cues from the larger Ioniq 5, but is smaller and sleeker, with a design seemingly inspired by the Porsche 911.

But the Tesla Model 3 is still clearly an excellent option for those looking for an electric car, and who don't want a larger crossover. Which is better? Here's a look.
Design
The exterior design of the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 is quite different. If you've seen a Tesla car before, then you'll immediately recognize the Model 3 -- it looks largely like a slightly different version of every other Tesla (except the Cybertruck).

Read more
Rivian R1S vs. Kia EV9: Is the more expensive electric SUV really better?
The front three-quarter view of a 2022 Rivian against a rocky backdrop.

While electric crossovers have become extremely popular, SUV-sized vehicles haven't been quite as common. Sure, Tesla calls the Model X an SUV, but many customers think of a specific shape and size of car when they think of an SUV -- and the Tesla Model X doesn't really fit that. Now, however, actual electric SUVs are finally coming out -- like the Rivian R1S and the Kia EV9.

The Rivian R1S may come from a lesser-known and smaller brand, but that certainly doesn't make it worse. In fact, it could make the company more nimble, and more innovative. But, there's still something to be said for the reliability of a well-known brand.

Read more