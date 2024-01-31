Tesla video shows off Cybertruck’s Basecamp tent attachment

Camp with Cybertruck Basecamp

After a long wait, Tesla finally delivered the Cybertruck pickup to the first customers at the end of November.

Since then, the Elon Musk-led automaker has been pushing out occasional videos trumpeting the funky-looking electric vehicle in a bid to boost the order book.

The latest one to drop shows off the Cybertruck’s Basecamp tent attachment, which for $2,975 bags you a striking, angular design that’s deliberately based on that of the pickup.

The video begins with a Cybertruck tearing across a dramatic landscape that looks very much like parts of Iceland. Once parked up in a remote spot, a family emerges from the vehicle to set up the Basecamp tent, though only personal experience will reveal if it’s really as easy as it’s made to look here (Tesla says it can be inflated “in minutes” and requires no structural poles).

After a waterside picnic and a spot of fishing, the family climb into the back of the pickup, sheltered by the tent, and settle down for the night. Note: Two adults and one small child looks like the absolute maximum number of people you’re going to be able to fit in here.

The next day, the family drives to a condo for a more comfortable stay, with mother and daughter shown doing a spot of stargazing from the comfort of the tent.

The family here got lucky with the weather, but if it turns nasty you can deploy a weather-resistant outer shell with an extendable awning for added protection.

The Cybertuck is Tesla’s first pickup and starts at $60,990, about $20,ooo more than the early pricing estimates shared by Musk. Several months before the first deliveries went out in November, reports suggested that preorders for the Cybertruck had reached 1.9 million. Early preorders could be made by handing Tesla a $100 refundable deposit, though this recently increased to $250.

With more electric pickups coming to market, and the wider EV sector becoming evermore competitive, Tesla really needs the Cybertruck to succeed. But with mass production of the new pickup not expected until 2025, it looks like it will be some time before the true level of its popularity can be realistically established.

