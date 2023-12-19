Picture the scene. You’re out on a lake, rowing a boat, enjoying the sunny weather. And then, from nowhere, a Cybertruck bobs by.

If Elon Musk gets his way, such a scenario could become a reality, after the Tesla CEO suggested on social media on Tuesday that the automaker is “going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat,” adding: “Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals.”

Recommended Videos

Well, if an amphibious “Duck” bus can do it, why not a Cybertruck?

Musk’s comment came after Lars Moravy — Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering — told former talk show host and gearhead Jay Leno recently that Musk is keen on the Cybertruck being able to transform into a boat.

“Maybe you have to add a little bit of extra buoyancy just to keep it up,” Moravy told Leno. “If you’re creative, you could figure out how to put an outboard motor plugged into your outlet there, turn it on from your screen and go boating.”

It’s actually not the first time that Musk has expressed a desire to see Tesla’s recently launched, fully electric pickup take to water.

In a social media post more than a year before the vehicle’s November launch, Musk wrote: “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy.”

But take note: The new vehicle launched without a swimming certificate, so current owners should definitely avoid taking their Cybertruck for a dip. Because it will sink.

The Cybertruck’s outlandish design already sets it well apart from competing electric pickups, but having the ability to float would take that uniqueness to a whole new level.

No timeline has been mentioned about when we might see a Cybertruck that can float on water. The Cybertruck took four years from unveiling to launch, so if it ever happens, it’s likely to be a while yet.

Editors' Recommendations