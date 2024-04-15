Cybertruck production reportedly halted over pedal issue

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been hit by a production delay caused by an issue with a part of the vehicle, a number of media reports have claimed.

The production line at Tesla’s plant near Austin, Texas, has reportedly been halted for seven days while engineers investigate an issue with the accelerator pedal, according to CarBuzz.

At least one person who had been promised imminent delivery of Tesla’s all-electric pickup was sent a message by the automaker notifying them of an “unexpected delay.”

“Hi, we have just been informed of an unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle,” the message says. “We need to cancel your delivery appointment for tomorrow and we will reach out again when we’re able to get you back on the schedule.”

A current Cybertruck owner appeared to shed more light on the issue in a TikTok video (below) showing how the cover of his truck’s accelerator pedal slipped forward and became wedged under a part of the interior, jamming the pedal fully down and causing the vehicle to accelerate. The owner said that braking overrode the accelerator, but that every time he took his foot off the brake, the Cybertruck sped up again. Eventually he managed to safely resolve the situation and is currently driving the truck without the cover on the pedal.

While Tesla doesn’t appear to have put out a recall to deal with the apparent pedal problem, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told NBC News that it’s “aware of this issue and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information.”

Tesla has yet to make any public comment about the issue. Digital Trends has reached out to the automaker for comment and we will update this article when we hear back.

The Cybertruck finally launched in December 2023 following a number of delays. Tesla is aiming to produce 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, which the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, said may not be achieved until 2025 at the earliest.

