Watch Tesla’s new video showing off the Cybertruck

Trevor Mogg
By

Tesla has released the first promotional video for the Cybertruck since delivering the pickup to the first buyers at a special event at Gigafactory Texas in Austin, on Thursday.

The video (below), shared on YouTube and social media, runs with the tagline: “More utility than a truck, faster than a sports car.”

The footage begins with close-ups of the all-electric Cybertruck before showing the vehicle tearing across lots of dramatic-looking terrain, with its quirky, angular design clear for all to see.

As expected, Elon Musk hosted the event. The Tesla CEO wasted little time in hyping up the latest addition to the automaker’s lineup, telling the gathered crowd: “It’s very rare that a product comes along that is seemingly impossible, that experts said was impossible — and this is one of those times.”

Musk added: “I think it’s our best product, I think it’s the most unique thing on the road, and finally the future will look like the future.”

Priced at $60,990, the base model of the Cybertruck will offer 250 miles of range and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. It’ll also offer a top speed of 112 mph and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds.

The all-wheel drive dual-motor version ($79,990) will have a 340-mile range, go from to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and offer a top speed of 112 mph. Towing capacity reaches 11,000 pounds.

The top-end tri-motor model ($99,990), also known as the “Cyberbeast,” will reach 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, and offer a range of 320 miles and a top speed of 130 mph. Like the all-wheel drive version, towing capacity reaches 11,ooo pounds.

Thursday’s delivery event has been a long time coming. The Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 but various issues caused a number of production delays. Mass production of the vehicle isn’t expected to be achieved until 2025.

