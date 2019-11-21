Elon Musk opened the metaphorical curtains Thursday evening to unveil Tesla’s new Cybertruck. This is the fourth model in the Tesla range, and the only model aimed squarely at the largest-selling sector of the U.S. automotive market.

The electric pickup truck is capable of some pretty astonishing feats: It can seat 6 people, is claimed to be bulletproof (both in the body and the glass), and comes with an adjustable ride height. The bed, though they are calling it the “vault,” is 6.5 feet long.

There is a frankly massive towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, outstripping some of its gasoline rivals, like the Ford F-150. The range for the truck is listed at 500 miles, although that is for the top-spec Tri Motor AWD model, which also gets a 0-60mph of just 2.9 seconds. The mid-range model will get dual-motor all-wheel drive and 300 miles of range, while the entry-level variant will offer rear-wheel drive from one electric motor, and have a maximum driving range of 250 miles.

For off-roading fans, the truck has a 16″ ground clearance, a 35 degree approach angle and a 28 degree departure angle.

The Cybertruck will start at $39,900, which puts it in direct contention with gasoline-powered trucks.

Tesla plans for the truck to go on with production slated for late 2021, though it is worth remembering that Tesla has not achieved a single one of its planned production dates yet. Deposits are being accepted now.

During the reveal, the extra-strong glass indeed broke when put the test (clearly not the intention of Musk), although the metal body stood up to repeated hammer blows. It also performed much better when pitted in a tug-of-war against a Ford F-150.

Musk also used the opportunity to unveil a Tesla ATV, which just happens to fit in the bed of the Cybertruck and can be charged while it is in “the vault.” The ATV, no name has been listed yet, is made up of sharp angles matching the Cybertruck’s dystopian looks.

This truck represents a major design departure for Tesla, and could signal a new look for all of its upcoming vehicles, or simply be a one-off to allow the Cybertruck to compete in the fiercely competitive truck market. The debut of the truck also means that Tesla’s product portfolio now includes more trucks and crossovers than sedans, mirroring the portfolios of the Big Three domestic carmakers.

Trucks have been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for decades with no signs of relenting, so it makes perfect business sense for Telsa to try to carve out a piece of that market. What is unclear is if the Cybertruck will make the move to China and Europe like the rest of the company’s vehicles.

Despite this announcement, the Cybertruck is not the next Tesla to roll off the assembly line. Indeed, the small SUV Model Y is still the next in line for production, with an estimated delivery schedule of mid-2020. Once the Model Y is being delivered to customers, we will see tooling begin for the Cybertruck. Until then, whoever’s truck you are borrowing to move your couch will just have to be gasoline or diesel.

Editors' Recommendations