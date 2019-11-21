2021 Tesla Cybertruck vs. 2019 Ford F-150

Tesla’s long-promised pickup, the Cybertruck, is aimed directly at the best-selling vehicle in the United States: The Ford F-150. If the Blue Oval is scared, it’s not showing it. The Cybertruck overlaps with the F-150 in several key areas, but there are also many major differences between the two pickups that should keep them in separate corners of the market. We’re taking a look at how these two do-it-all vehicles compare in terms of design, technology, performance, and pricing.

Keep in mind that Tesla won’t begin building the Cybertruck until 2021. It’s not currently in production, you can’t stroll down to your nearest Tesla store and take one for a test drive, so the comparison with the F-150 is largely hypothetical.

Design and tech

Shaped like something the ancient Egyptians would build to bury their pharaohs, the Cybertruck breaks all ties with Tesla’s current design language, and it looks like nothing else on the road. Whether you love it or you hate it, it’s certainly a truck you can’t ignore. It was unveiled with four doors, and it doesn’t sound like Tesla will offer other cab configurations (like one with two doors, or with rear-hinged half doors). Its bed — which is referred to as “the vault” — is 6.5 feet long.

It’s a little bit closer to Tesla’s current cars when you step inside. The cabin has room for six passengers spread out over two rows, and the dashboard is entirely button free thanks to a 17-inch, television-like infotainment system that reminds us of the Model 3‘s. The Cybertruck will also offer tech features we’re familiar with, like the semi-autonomous Autopilot suite.

The current F-150 entered its 13th generation in 2015, so it’s not the newest truck on the block anymore, but age hasn’t put a dent in its popularity. Ford offers three cab options called Regular Cab, Supercab, and Supercrew, respectively. The first two are available with either a 6.5- or an 8.0-foot cargo box, while the last one gains a third, 5.5-foot option. Inside and out, its design depends largely on the trim level selected. It’s a truck that needs to be everything to everyone, so it can be configured as a bare-bones workhorse with steel wheels, unpainted bumpers and cloth upholstery, as an upmarket country-crosser that rivals German luxury cars in opulence, or anything in between. The raucous Raptor model puts a unique spin on the American muscle car with a model-specific front end, flared fenders, a desert-taming suspension, and the most powerful engine offered in the F-150 lineup. While this sounds cliche, there is truly a truck for every need and budget.

How much technology Ford packs into the cabin again depends on the trim level selected. Fully loaded, the F-150 comes with adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection, a touchscreen-based navigation system, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and dynamic hitch assist, which uses the rear-view camera to help the driver line up a hitch to a trailer.

Will either fit in your garage? You tell us. The Cybertruck measures 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide, and 75 inches tall. The F-150 is offered in several body styles, like we mentioned, so its footprint varies from model to model. It measures between 209 and 250 inches long, between 80 and 86 inches wide, and between 75 and 78.5 inches tall.

Specifications and performance

Tesla will offer three variants of the truck, though it hasn’t fully detailed them yet. Technical specifications are fabulously vague. The most potent Cybertruck hits 60 mph from a stop in 2.9 seconds, which is truly insane, and it runs the quarter-mile in 11 seconds. Those are figures we normally associate with supercars. These top-spec models will come with three electric motors, which sounds a lot bit like the high-performance Plaid drivetrain coming to the Model S.

Ford has started developing electric and hybrid variants of the F-150, but they won’t be ready until the early 2020s. In the meantime, buyers have one of the largest selections of engines to choose from. The range includes a 290-hp V6, a 325-hp twin-turbocharged six, a 375-hp EcoBoost V6 that’s also twin-turbocharged, a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 rated at 395 hp, and a mighty, 450-hp V6 available in the Raptor. If you want a diesel, Ford makes a 3.0-liter V6 with 250 hp and 440 pound-feet of torque available at an extra cost on some trim levels.

Drivetrain options include rear- or four-wheel drive, a standard- or an extended-range fuel tank, and either a six- or a 10-speed automatic transmission. Note that not every configuration is available with every body style.

Range and towing

The Cybertruck’s maximum driving range checks in at 250 miles for the entry-level, rear-wheel drive-only model equipped with a single electric motor, 300 miles for the mid-range version with dual-motor all-wheel drive, and up to 500 miles for the top-spec trim with three motors and supercar-like acceleration. Owners will be able to pay to use Tesla’s growing network of Supercharger stations or top up the battery pack (which will most likely be huge) at home.

Tesla pegged towing capacity between 7,500 and 14,000 pounds depending on configuration. That figure places it between full-size trucks like the F-150 and bigger models like the F-Series Super Duty, which can tow up to 37,000 pounds. However, there’s one advantage the Tesla has over the Ford: Its body resists getting hit by a sledgehammer, and it can allegedly withstand some bullets. Not all, mind you, so we suggest you ask who’s shooting what before you drive into a war zone.

Over at Ford, combined fuel economy ranges from 16 mpg for a four-wheel-drive F-150 Raptor, to 25 mpg for a rear-wheel drive, turbodiesel-powered model, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That’s not bad for a body-on-frame truck. Put another way, the F-150 offers road-trippers a maximum driving range of 900 miles, and 368 miles of range in its least efficient configuration. It can haul up to 3,270 pounds, and tow up to 13,200 pounds.

Pricing and availability

Tesla expects it will begin delivering the Cybertruck in late 2021, though it has a long history of not meeting deadlines. Pricing starts at $39,000, which puts it in the same ballpark as mid-range versions of its gasoline- and diesel-powered rivals. The next model up costs $49,000, and the top-of-the-range model with the triple-motor powertrain stickers for $69,000. Buyers will not be able to claim a federal tax credit because the incentives allocated to Tesla will expire on December 31, 2019. Those who want to secure an early build slot can send the company a refundable, $100 deposit online.

The F-150 is permanently stitched into America’s canvas. Available right away, the entry-level XL model carries a base price of $28,495, though it’s more of a construction site-spec work truck than one you’d want to drive daily. The hot-rodded Raptor model starts at $53,205, while the range-topping Limited ventures into luxury car territory with a $67,485 price tag.

Who else is in the game?

While many companies talk about making electric trucks, there is not a single one you can buy in 2019. All of the pickups we’ve seen or heard about will arrive during the early 2020s. As of writing, alternatives to the Ford F-150 included the Ram 1500, which is available with a mild hybrid system, and the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins. The Toyota Tundra and the Nissan Titan are also worth a look, but loyalty runs stronger among truck buyers than in any other segment.

The category will balloon during the early 2020s. The Cybertruck’s closest rival is the outdoorsy Rivian R1T (pictured), which was introduced at the 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show. It’s scheduled to enter production in 2020. Buyers looking for a more heavy-duty rig can look at the Tonka truck-like Bollinger B1. It has a 7,500-pound towing capacity, and it’s brimming with clever features (like an end-to-end pass-through), but it starts at $125,000 — yikes. Alternatively, Lordstown Motor Corporation — a start-up few have heard of before — has started taking orders for its electric truck.

General Motors confirmed it’s developing an electric truck, though which brand will get it remains a mystery. Oddly, it might even be Hummer. And, finally, Ford has already announced its own battery-powered pickup is around the corner.

