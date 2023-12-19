 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Ford and GM EV drivers will be able to charge at Tesla Superchargers in February

Christian de Looper
By
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E from the front passenger side in a grassy field with dark clouds in the back.
Joel Patel / Digital Trends

General Motors and Ford are getting Supercharger access quicker than we thought. According to a Tesla employee who recently spoke at a city planning committee meeting about a new Supercharger station, Ford and GM will get Supercharger access as early as 2024.

Almost all major automakers have announced that they’ll switch to NACS (the same Tesla connector that Tesla uses) by 2025 — meaning that we should start to see non-Tesla cars with the connector sometime in mid-2024. Of course, it’s unlikely Ford and General Motors cars with the connector will be out by February — however, existing cars with a CCS connector may be able to take advantage of Superchargers with an adapter.

Recommended Videos

“Our first car companies, Ford and GM, are starting in February of 2024,” said Jenny Pretare, Tesla design manager of Charging Infrastructure, at the Farr West City planning meeting. “Once they have the charge port and software to interface with our charging stations, they will actually be open to those vehicles.”

Tesla Supercharger
Tesla / Tesla

Pretare continued on to say that other manufacturers will get access to Superchargers in phases. Hopefully, those phases will roll out over 2024 as manufacturers prepare to build NACS cars by 2025.

Related

Interestingly, Pretare also noted that the Superchargers being built in Farr West will be built with vehicles towing trailers in mind. Pretare noted that a Cybertruck towing a trailer, for example, would be able to pull up and charge at the new stations. Hopefully, this means it will be easier for other cars to charge, too.

Ford was the first major automaker to announce the adoption of NACS, with General Motors following soon after. Since then, the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar, and more have all followed suit. The only major automaker that hasn’t announced a switch is Volkswagen, which still says that it’s “evaluating” the implementation of NACS. It would be very surprising if the company didn’t eventually switch, given the fact that every other manufacturer is — and charging stations will eventually switch, too.

In the meantime, we’ll have to see how the rollout goes in practice. There will likely be some growing pains, especially for Tesla drivers who may have to deal with longer wait times at charging stations. Hopefully, both Tesla and others can ramp up charging station production to support all EVs on the road.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay for EVs, go all-in on Android integration
Interior of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.

General Motors plans to stop using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity in future EVs in favor of infotainment systems developed with Google based on the company's tech. First reported by Reuters, the move is surprising given the popularity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allow users to project content from smartphones onto a car's touchscreen, bypassing the native infotainment systems.

GM's decision to stop offering these systems on future EVs, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, could help the automaker capture more customer data, Reuters noted, providing insight into how vehicles are used. But it will likely be detrimental to the user experience, as customers will have to learn to use built-in infotainment systems, rather than the smartphone interfaces they're used to.

Read more
GMC poured all of its truck-making expertise into the Sierra EV pickup
A 2024 GMC Sierra EV towing an Airstream trailer.

The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks are twins, and that will continue to be the case when they go electric.
Chevy unveiled its Silverado EV at CES 2022, and now it’s GMC’s turn. The 2024 GMC Sierra EV borrows some key features from its Chevy sibling, as well GMC’s first electric truck — the Hummer EV. Some of those features were actually pioneered by General Motors two decades ago on non-electric trucks, and are now making a comeback.
You can reserve a Sierra EV now, but deliveries aren’t scheduled to start until early calendar-year 2024. Production starts with a high-end Denali Edition 1 model, with other versions arriving for the 2025 model year.

Design
The Sierra EV updates the design language of the internal-combustion GMC Sierra for the electric age. A big grille is no longer needed for cooling, but it’s still an important styling element that designers didn’t want to break away from, Sharon Gauci, GMC executive director of global design, explained to Digital Trends and other media in an online briefing ahead of the truck’s reveal. The grille shape is now outlined in lights, with an illuminated GMC logo.
Like the Hummer EV and Silverado EV, the Sierra EV uses GM’s Ultium modular battery architecture which, among other things, means the battery pack is an integral part of the structure. So unlike most other trucks — including the rival Ford F-150 Lightning — the Sierra EV doesn’t have a separate frame. The cab and bed are one piece as well, all of which helps increase structural rigidity.
The Sierra EV also borrows the Midgate setup from the Silverado EV. First seen on the Chevy Avalanche and Cadillac Escalade EXT in the early 2000s, it allows the bulkhead and glass behind the cab to be removed, effectively extending the bed. Combined with the fold-out MultiPro tailgate from the internal-combustion Sierra, it can expand the default 5.0-foot, 11-inch bed length to 10 feet, 10 inches. A frunk (GMC calls it the “eTrunk”) provides covered storage space as well.
Because it’s pitched as a premium vehicle, the Sierra EV gets upscale interior materials like open-pore wood trim and stainless steel speaker grilles for its Bose audio system. But the design itself, with a freestanding portrait touchscreen and rectangular instrument cluster, looks suspiciously similar to the Ford Mustang Mach-E cabin. The touchscreen even has the same big volume knob as the Ford. We hope GMC’s lawyers are ready.

Read more
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV aims for affordability with $30,000 base price
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV isn’t the General Motors brand’s first electric model, but it might be the most consequential. Chevy has plenty of EV experience, but with the Equinox EV, which is scheduled to go on sale in fall 2023, it’s prioritizing mass-market appeal.

The third electric vehicle unveiled by Chevy this year, following the Silverado EV and Blazer EV, the Equinox EV aims for greater affordability with a targeted starting price of around $30,000. Its compact crossover SUV form factor is also more suited to American tastes than the current Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

Read more