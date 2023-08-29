 Skip to main content
Tesla’s Elon Musk can build his unusual Supercharger station

Trevor Mogg
By
The design of Tesla's proposed Supercharger station that will include a 1950s-themed diner.
Tesla

Aside from building electric cars, batteries, and solar panels, Tesla is also looking to build a Supercharger station with a difference.

The automaker has reportedly received planning permission to construct an all-night diner and drive-in movie theater in Los Angeles, Teslarati reported recently.

The 1950s-style facility will also operate as an around-the-clock Tesla Supercharger station with 32 stalls. And while visitors wait for their vehicle to charge, they can grab a bite to eat while enjoying clips from famous movies, or simply enjoy the view from the open rooftop.

The idea for the unique Supercharger station was first mentioned by Tesla boss Elon Musk in April 2021 when he tweeted: “Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city!”

While Musk looks set to see his dream become a reality, the attraction will actually be built at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood rather than Santa Monica.

And he mentions “clips” rather than full-length features because Superchargers can add several hundred miles of range in just 15 minutes, so most customers won’t be hanging around that long.

Tesla put in an application for the project in November 2022 before receiving permission from the City of Los Angeles last month.

It’s not clear when construction of the Supercharger station will begin, or when it will be open for business, but now that the necessary permissions have been given, work on it could begin soon.

While unusual in its design, the West Hollywood site is part of broader plans by Tesla to build out its global network of Superchargers to allow Tesla and other EV owners easy access to fast-charging facilities. In the U.S., there are nearly 1,900 Tesla Supercharger stations with just over 20,000 ports, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

If the location proves a hit with visitors, it could encourage Tesla to build more themed sites that offer much more than simply the chance to charge a car and grab a drink.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
