How to watch Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event on Thursday

It’s been a long time coming, but Tesla is about to deliver its first Cybertrucks to customers.

Unveiled in 2019, the unique-looking electric pickup will be presented to the first owners at a special event at Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, November 30.

As the vehicle isn’t expected to go into mass production for a couple of years, only a small number of the Cybertrucks are expected to be handed to owners at Thursday’s event. A number of recent reports suggested that as few as 10 will be delivered to lucky owners.

In the run-up to launch and a in a bid to further increase the hype around the vehicle, Tesla has been putting the Cybertruck on public display at a number of venues across the U.S., including in New York City and San Diego.

Tesla has reportedly taken around 2 million preorders for the Cybertruck, with customers only required to put down a refundable $100 deposit to get in line.

There’s still stuff to learn about the Cybertruck, too, like how much it’ll cost. Tesla originally said that three variants of the pickup would be priced between $39,000 and $69,000, but in October 20201 it removed pricing details from its website. The expectation is that the final price tags will be higher than those originally advertised.

How to watch

Tesla’s highly anticipated delivery event takes place at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, November 30.

In a message posted on social media this week, Tesla said the event will start at 2 p.m. CT, which is 3 p.m. ET and midday PT.

Tesla will live stream the event but has yet to reveal where you can watch it. Likely venues for the live stream include Tesla’s YouTube channel and also its X (formerly Twitter) account. We’ll update this page when more information becomes available.

What to expect

If Tesla’s previous delivery events are anything to go by, it should be a glitzy affair, with Tesla chief Elon Musk leading the proceedings. Expect Musk to say a few words before handing over the first Cybertrucks to expectant customers, some of whom may have been waiting as long as four years for this day.

