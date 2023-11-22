We’re just a week away from Tesla delivering the first Cybertrucks to customers, and the automaker has started to put the vehicle on public display ahead of the launch.

A Cybertruck was recently spotted outside Lincoln Center in New York City, for example, while another has appeared at Tesla’s store in the Westfield UTC Mall in San Diego.

Visitor John W. Davis shot a video of the Cybertruck at the mall and shared it on YouTube:

Tesla Cybertruck on Public Display in San Diego | Walkaround

The first Cybertrucks will be presented to customers at a special event at Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, November 30. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to lead the live-streamed proceedings.

If it’s anything like last year’s opening of Tesla’s first car factory in Europe or the delivery of the first Tesla Semi trucks, we can expect a carefully choreographed launch with a glitzy, party-like atmosphere. And possibly a few dance moves from Musk himself.

Tesla unveiled the fully electric Cybertruck four years ago but it’s taken longer than expected to roll out. And while the first Cybertrucks will be delivered in just a few days from now, Musk said recently that production capacity of the vehicle probably won’t be reached until 2025, meaning that most of the 2 million or so customers who’ve dropped a $100 deposit on the vehicle still have a while to wait before they can get behind the wheel.

Despite the evident interest in the uniquely designed Cybertruck, Musk said two years ago that there’s “some chance that Cybertruck will flop” because it’s “so unlike anything else.” But since then he’s been more upbeat, saying in the summer that he believes the Cybertruck is “our best product ever.”

Tesla’s newest vehicle will come in three variants. An entry-level rear-wheel-drive model,; a midrange model, and a triple-motor range-topper. Pricing was originally listed as $39,000, $49,000, and $69,000, respectively, but in October 2021, the automaker removed Cybertruck prices from its website. Many expect the final cost to be higher — hopefully all will be revealed next week.

