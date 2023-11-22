 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Cybertruck goes on public display ahead of next week’s launch

Trevor Mogg
By
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck. Tesla

We’re just a week away from Tesla delivering the first Cybertrucks to customers, and the automaker has started to put the vehicle on public display ahead of the launch.

A Cybertruck was recently spotted outside Lincoln Center in New York City, for example, while another has appeared at Tesla’s store in the Westfield UTC Mall in San Diego.

Recommended Videos

Visitor John W. Davis shot a video of the Cybertruck at the mall and shared it on YouTube:

Tesla Cybertruck on Public Display in San Diego | Walkaround

The first Cybertrucks will be presented to customers at a special event at Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, November 30. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to lead the live-streamed proceedings.

Related

If it’s anything like last year’s opening of Tesla’s first car factory in Europe or the delivery of the first Tesla Semi trucks, we can expect a carefully choreographed launch with a glitzy, party-like atmosphere. And possibly a few dance moves from Musk himself.

Tesla unveiled the fully electric Cybertruck four years ago but it’s taken longer than expected to roll out. And while the first Cybertrucks will be delivered in just a few days from now, Musk said recently that production capacity of the vehicle probably won’t be reached until 2025, meaning that most of the 2 million or so customers who’ve dropped a $100 deposit on the vehicle still have a while to wait before they can get behind the wheel.

Despite the evident interest in the uniquely designed Cybertruck, Musk said two years ago that there’s “some chance that Cybertruck will flop” because it’s “so unlike anything else.” But since then he’s been more upbeat, saying in the summer that he believes the Cybertruck is “our best product ever.”

Tesla’s newest vehicle will come in three variants. An entry-level rear-wheel-drive model,; a midrange model, and a triple-motor range-topper. Pricing was originally listed as $39,000, $49,000, and $69,000, respectively, but in October 2021, the automaker removed Cybertruck prices from its website. Many expect the final cost to be higher — hopefully all will be revealed next week.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Lamborghini teases its first all-electric supercar ahead of Friday’s big reveal
A silhouette image teasing Lamborghini's first fully electric supercar.

Lamborghini will unveil a concept of its first fully electric supercar at Monterey Car Week in California on Friday.

The Italian automaker earlier this week released a teaser in the form of a silhouette image of the sleek-looking vehicle. In a comment accompanying the image, it told auto fans to expect something “new and truly thrilling.”

Read more
Tesla launches more affordable Model S and Model X, but there’s a catch
A 2021 Tesla Model S.

Tesla has launched more affordable versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the U.S. and Canada, though they come with shorter driving ranges. Deliveries of the new vehicles will begin next month.

The new Model S "standard range" vehicles cost $78,490 and offer a range of up to 320 miles (515 kilometers), which is considerably shorter than the pricier regular dual-motor and tri-motor Plaid versions that feature a range of 405 miles and 396 miles, respectively, Reuters reported.

Read more
Tesla shows off first Cybertruck after two years of delays
The first Cybertruck built at Tesla's Giga Texas facility.

The first Cybertruck built at Tesla's Giga Texas facility. Tesla

Tesla has shown off the first Cybertruck to roll off the production line at its new Gigafactory plant in Austin, Texas.

Read more