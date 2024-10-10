 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Tesla’s Elon Musk unveils the Cybercab robotaxi — and also the Robovan

By
Tesla's robotaxi.
Tesla

Tesla boss Elon Musk has just taken the wraps off a prototype of the automaker’s long-awaited robotaxi.

Tesla’s CEO performed the unveiling at a special event at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California, on Thursday night after being driven to the stage by the new autonomous vehicle. The “Cybercab,” as Musk is calling it, sports a futuristic look and comes with butterfly doors that open upwards. The electric vehicle has ditched the steering wheel and pedals, and uses inductive charging instead of a plug. You can see the driverless Cybercab in action in the video below:

Recommended Videos

Robotaxi is premium point-to-point electric transport, accessible to everyone pic.twitter.com/oLykwaaTHm

&mdash; Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

Musk said Tesla hopes to start producing the Cybercab in 2026, though he admitted that he tends to be “a little optimistic” with forecasts.

During the presentation, in something of a surprise, the company also unveiled a much larger autonomous vehicle — the Robovan — that Musk said will be able to carry people or goods:

Tesla's autonomous bus.
Tesla

Here are more images of both vehicles:

Robotaxi &amp; Robovan pic.twitter.com/pI2neyJBSL

&mdash; Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

Later on, those in attendance were allowed to take a tour of the studio lot in one of the 20 Cybercabs that Tesla brought to the event.

Earlier this year, the Tesla app added a new ridesharing feature that it plans to use for the robotaxi service. Musk has said previously that an owner of a Tesla robotaxi would be able to recoup their financial outlay for the vehicle by releasing it for autonomous ridesharing trips when they’re not using it.

Tesla already produces cars with advanced autonomous capabilities, but a driver has to always be present and in control. Still, its experience in the self-driving space will come in handy as it seeks to launch a full-fledged robotaxi service. But regulators will first have to be satisfied of the vehicle’s safe operation.

Tesla will be competing against the likes of Alphabet-owned Waymo and GM-backed Cruise, which have been working on autonomous vehicle technology for many years. Waymo has been using its robocars to carry paying passengers in a number of cities for several years now, though the service is limited and tightly controlled by regulators. Cruise has had a tougher time, with a number of incidents during on-road testing forcing the company to pause operations last year. It’s now making a cautious return to public roads again.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Tesla to begin production on new, more affordable models
Tesla Model 3

With competition increasing from Chinese and other automakers, Tesla boss Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday that his company is planning to begin production of new, more affordable models in “early 2025, if not late this year.” Notably, that's earlier than the previously stated date of late 2025, though whether Musk actually succeeds in meeting the earlier production time frame is another question entirely.

The news came as Tesla released its latest quarterly figures. Revenue for the electric vehicle maker came in at $21.3 billion, down from the $23.3 billion it reported for the same three-month period a year earlier and also down from the $25.2 billion reported in the previous quarter. Profit reached $1.1 billion, marking a 55% fall compared to the same period a year ago.

Read more
Neuralink implants brain chip in first human, Elon Musk reveals
Everything you need to know about Neuralink

Elon Musk’s Neuralink company has performed its first implant in a human brain as it develops a technology aimed at helping those with severe paralysis.

In a post on social media sharing the update, Musk said: “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.” He added that “initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” which is necessary for commands to travel from the brain to the body.

Read more
Waymo’s robotaxis head for the highway
A driverless Waymo car drives along a freeway.

After several years of testing its autonomous vehicles on city streets without a human engineer behind the wheel, Waymo will send its fully driverless cars onto freeways for the first time.

The Alphabet-owned company announced the move in a blog post on Monday, signaling a notable expansion of its driverless car program.

Read more