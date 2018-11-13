Share

Waymo will launch a commercial ridesharing service using self-driving cars in just a few weeks. Citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports the service will start in early December, and will operate under a new brand name. Waymo would not directly confirm the start date or plans for a new name.

“Waymo has been working on self-driving technology for nearly a decade, with safety at the core of everything we do,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

The launch will be low key, reports Bloomberg. Waymo reportedly isn’t planning a flashy media event to kick off its ridesharing service, and operations will be limited at first. Waymo will start with either dozens or hundreds of authorized riders in the suburbs around Phoenix, Arizona, covering about 100 square miles, according to Bloomberg.

Limiting the scope of the autonomous ridesharing service allows Waymo to maintain tight control over what is still a new and largely unproven technology. Restricting where autonomous cars can go ensures they will stay in areas with adequate mapping, and roads that won’t present any challenges the cars can’t handle. Waymo could gradually expand the service as it maps roads in new areas. The service is expected to launch with Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans, but Waymo also plans to add the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV to its fleet. Cars are expected to have human backup drivers onboard initially.

The first group of passengers could be drawn from Waymo’s existing Early Rider Program, which consists of about 400 volunteer families in the Phoenix area that have been riding in test cars for about a year. These volunteers will be freed from existing nondisclosure agreements if they transition to the commercial ridesharing service, according to Bloomberg. But some may reportedly stay with the Early Rider Program to continue testing new features — including cars that operate without a human backup driver.

Eliminating human backup drivers could save a lot of money, so Waymo will likely move to get rid of them as quickly as possible. That could translate into cheaper fares for passengers, who are expected to initially pay rates comparable to conventional ridesharing services offered by the likes of Uber and Lyft. But the biggest benefactor will likely be Waymo, which will be able to increase profits. Because it is expected to be the first commercial service of its kind, the ridesharing service could be worth as much as $80 billion before it even starts, six Morgan Stanley analysts said in August.

Uber and Lyft are working hard to catch up with Waymo, as are automakers like Ford, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler. But if other companies take the same gradual approach as Waymo, it could be a long time before self-driving cars become a common sight on the road.