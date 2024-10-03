Tesla has to fix another issue with the Cybertruck

Tesla is fixing an issue with the rearview mirror on 27,000 Cybertrucks.

A recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that affected vehicles include those manufactured between November 13, 2023, and September 14, 2024, suggesting that pretty much all of the Cybertrucks on the road require the fix.

The notice explained that delayed availability of the rearview camera display — an image could take up to 8 seconds to appear after shifting into reverse — may affect the driver’s ability to properly see what’s happening behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla said it’s not aware of any collisions, fatalities, or injuries related to the issue.

Tesla is releasing a free, over-the-air software update to resolve the issue, but said that in the meantime, anyone experiencing the problem should perform a visual check over their shoulder and use their mirrors when reversing the vehicle.

This is the fifth recall — and the largest to date — to impact the Tesla’s Cybertruck since the futuristic-looking pickup launched in November 2023.

The first recall involved the cover on the accelerator pedal that could come loose and cause the pedal to become stuck down, making the Cybertruck suddenly accelerate.

The second one also affected certain model years of Tesla’s Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles and fixed in issue with warning light text on the instrument panel that was too small. Like this latest recall, it was resolved with an over-the-air update.

The third recall affected all Cybertrucks manufactured up until June 2024 and involved a problem with an electric motor that could cause the Cybertruck’s large windshield wiper to fail.

And the fourth recall, which was issued at the same time as the third one, addressed an issue with black trim on the Cybertruck’s body, which was at risk of falling off the pickup while it was being driven.