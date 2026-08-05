EVgo is bringing Tesla V4 Superchargers to its US charging network

Finding a fast charger for your electric vehicle could soon get a little easier. EVgo announced it will start installing hundreds of Tesla V4 Superchargers across major US cities, built under a license through Tesla’s Supercharger for Business program.

This makes EVgo one of the first US networks to build Tesla‘s own charger design onto its stations, following a broader expansion that began with a $1.25 billion federal loan to add 7,500 new charging stalls nationwide.

What does this partnership bring to EV drivers?

EVgo will own these chargers and manage site host engagement, utility hookups and pricing, while Tesla operates and maintains the hardware itself. Each V4 unit will deliver up to 500kW at 1,000 volts, adding roughly 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes.

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The stations will include Magic Dock technology to let both NACS and CCS1 vehicles plug in without needing an adapter, along with longer cables designed to reach charging ports regardless of where they sit on a car. Since these are officially licensed Tesla chargers, they will show up directly in Tesla’s in-car navigation and Trip Planner, alongside the EVgo app.

EVgo stations equipped with NACS connectors will also appear for Tesla drivers who’ve enabled third-party charging stations in their navigation settings. Construction begins this fall, with the first sites expected to open in the second half of 2026.

Why this matters?

EVgo says demand across its network has jumped more than 700% over the past three years. With over 3 million Teslas already on US roads plus 35 more NACS compatible models expected by year’s end, this expansion positions EVgo to capture that growing demand directly.

For Tesla, licensing fees and ongoing revenue from these chargers offer a welcome boost as the company faces slimmer margins on vehicle sales.