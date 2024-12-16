 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

EVgo set to build 7,500 new public fast-charging stalls across the U.S.

By
evgo 7500 charging stalls gm hummer ev station 2000 1400x933
Image used with permission by copyright holder

It looks like the Joe Biden administration’s Department of Energy (DOE) is in a hurry: It just finalized a $1.25 billion loan to EVgo, the U.S. operator of electric vehicle (EV) charge points, for the construction of 7,500 new fast-charging stalls nationwide.

The announcement comes just as the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump has signaled it wants to cancel much of the existing spending on EV initiatives.

Recommended Videos

EVgo says the buildout will bring its total owned and operated network to at least 10,000 fast-charging stalls by 2029. The new chargers will be deployed across the U.S., including in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“This public-private partnership will help us continue to scale our operations to serve the influx of vehicle options that will be available to American consumers in the coming years,” says EVgo CEO Badar Khan in a statement.

Related

The EVgo rollout features an innovative technology called dynamic power sharing, which allows EVs to charge up as quickly as possible, the DOE says. The chargers will also allow users to initiate charging without a credit card or phone.

Last week, the DOE and a private consortium announced it will establish a universal protocol to allow all EVs to just plug in and charge at all public stations in the U.S. in 2025.

A still sparse charging infrastructure is often cited as one of the main barriers for drivers to switch to full EV adoption.

When the Biden administration took office in 2021, it set a target of building 500,000 chargers by 2030, allocating $7.5 billion to the efforts. According to the DOE, there are currently more than 204,000 publicly available charging ports in the U.S., or more than double the number of chargers in place when Biden took office.

Over the past year alone, 38,000 new public chargers were added. At the current rate, nearly 1,000 chargers are added every week thanks to a combination of direct federal funding, federal tax incentives, state and local funding, and private investment.

EVgo is also partnering with General Motors to build charging stalls across 32 states. The two recently announced their 2,000th co-branded public fast-charging stall.

While the incoming Trump administration has signaled it will cancel existing spending, such as the $7,500 tax credit for new EV purchases, it’s yet unclear how much of already enacted infrastructure projects could be reversed.

According to E2, a nonpartisan group, close to 85% of the investments and 68% of the jobs created by the Biden administration’s clean energy initiatives have benefited Republican states that supported Trump.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Rivian tops owner satisfaction survey, ahead of BMW and Tesla
The front three-quarter view of a 2022 Rivian against a rocky backdrop.

Can the same vehicle brand sit both at the bottom of owner ratings in terms of reliability and at the top in terms of overall owner satisfaction? When that brand is Rivian, the answer is a resonant yes.

Rivian ranked number one in satisfaction for the second year in a row, with owners especially giving their R1S and R1T electric vehicle (EV) high marks in terms of comfort, speed, drivability, and ease of use, according to the latest Consumer Reports (CR) owner satisfaction survey.

Read more
Dolby Atmos Music in a Rivian R1S is a transformative experience
The center console touchscreen in a Rivian R1S displaying Dolby Atmos Music tracks on Apple Music.

When most of us think about Dolby Atmos, an immersive movie experience with loads of speakers is what comes to mind. It is, after all, where the first Dolby Atmos experience happened back in 2012 at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. The object-based surround sound system extended into the home a couple years later, initially requiring either up-firing speakers (integrated into the speakers or added with a separate module on top of a speaker) or ceiling-mounted speakers paired with an AV receiver (AVR). Later, soundbars made the point of entry for Atmos easier, sometimes utilizing advanced virtualization to accomplish the feat instead of discrete speakers.

Dolby Music then followed, with R.E.M.'s 25th anniversary remix of Automatic for the People being one of the first major releases. It was a bit slow going until streaming services began supporting the format more and, perhaps more importantly, major headphones manufacturers included spatial audio in their releases. In my experience, Dolby Music can be a hit-or-miss experience. Even on my home setup, I sometimes sit back while listening to a Dolby Atmos mix and just think, "Why bother?" before putting on a stereo recording. But when it's right, oh man is it good, and I recently got the chance to hear a demo that was so very, very good.

Read more
This tiny electric truck could be the most affordable yet
Telo MT1 on the beach

Electric trucks are becoming more common, as we've seen an increase from the two or three models that were available a year ago. But they’re still not cheap, and still all pretty large. So what do you do if you want an electric truck that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Well, the Telo MT1 might be for you.

To be clear, the MT1 certainly won’t be for everyone. Its look is … unique, and it’s not as powerful as some of its more expensive competition. But, there is a benefit to the new truck — it will apparently start at only $41,000.

Read more