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Volvo’s purported EX50 could be the budget-friendly plot twist nobody saw coming

Volvo's next electric SUV could shake up the EX lineup with more room and a smaller price tag.

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Volvo EX30 front profile.
Volvo

Volvo’s electric lineup needed a genuinely affordable entry point, and a new report suggests that buyers might actually get one. 

According to a new Automotive News report, Volvo is quietly working on a compact electric crossover, called the EX50. It will be aimed at replacing the dated EX40 in the US sometime in 2027. 

2027 Volvo EX60 profile view.
Volvo

What could be the purported Volvo cost?

Here’s the part that caught my attention. Despite sitting below the EX40 in price, the EX50 is reportedly larger in both height and length, something that the American auto market has rewarded over time.  

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Pricing is expected to land in the high $40,000 range, a solid chunk cheaper than the EX40’s current $56,545 starting point. For those catching up, the reported pricing is around $10,000 under the newly launched EX60.

The EX50 will reportedly share its SPA3 underpinnings with the EX60. With the smaller EX30 already gone after this year, this new model would effectively become Volvo’s cheapest way into its electric lineup in America.

2027 Volvo EX60 Cross Country.
Volvo

Where’s it actually being built?

For now, production is slated to begin in spring 2027 at Volvo’s brand new factory in Kosice, Slovakia. For those catching up, the facility is built with a roughly $1.25 billion budget and capacity for up to 250,000 vehicles annually. However, analysts at AutoForecast Solutions peg the EX50’s own output closer to 90,000 units a year, which sounds a bit more modest.

There’s a genuinely interesting subplot here, too. Volvo’s corporate sibling, Polestar, just got barred from selling cars in the US over trade rules. The ban takes effect starting with the 2027 model year, killing off its planned Polestar 7 crossover in the process. 

Some of that canceled model’s design work is reportedly getting funneled into the EX50 instead. Volvo hasn’t confirmed any of this publicly. However, the company has said it plans to reveal two new EVs before summer wraps up.

Folding canceled Polestar 7 design work into a mainstream Volvo model shows how quickly Geely’s brands are consolidating engineering resources. Expect more of this cross-pollination between Volvo and Polestar going forward.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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