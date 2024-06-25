 Skip to main content
Tesla recalls Cybertruck to fix two more issues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck. Tesla

A couple more issues have emerged with Tesla’s new Cybertruck pickup, causing the automaker to issue two recalls on Tuesday.

In the third and fourth recalls of the Cybertruck since its launch in November, Tesla will fix a problem with the vehicle’s large windshield wiper that’s causing it to fail, and also an issue with a piece of plastic trim along the edge of the truck bed that’s at risk of flying off.

The windshield recall affects 11,688 Cybertrucks, while the trim issue impacts 11,383, suggesting that pretty much all of the Cybertrucks on the road are being called in for repairs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in its recall notice that the front windshield wiper motor controller “may stop functioning due to electrical overstress to the gate driver component.” Tesla will replace the windshield wiper motor with a wiper motor free of charge and has already started contacting affected owners about the matter.

The issue with the windshield wiper gained widespread coverage earlier this month, with some Cybertruck owners claiming the motor was failing, preventing the wiper from functioning. One owner in Florida said he was caught in a downpour as he drove home from the dealer after collecting his Cybertruck. But the wiper didn’t work so he couldn’t see out of the windshield, leaving him with no choice but to stick his head out of the side window until he could find a safe place to stop.

As for the trim, the NHTSA says that if the improperly attached part separates from the vehicle while out on the road, “it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision.” Tesla will replace or rework the trim to ensure that it’s safely attached, with all repair fees waived.

Tesla recalled thousands of Cybertrucks in April because of an accelerator pedal cover that could come loose and cause the pedal to become stuck down. And in January the Elon Musk-led automaker issued a software recall for several million of its vehicles — including Cybertrucks — to increase the size of visual warning indicators on the instrument panel.

