EV owners worried about getting stranded before their next charge may breathe a bit easier now: The Tesla Supercharger network has resumed its expansion over the last three months, after massive layoffs at Tesla had led to a slide in new stalls earlier this year.



Tesla opened 2,800 new Supercharger stalls globally during the three-month period ending September 30, an increase of 23% from the year earlier, according to the company’s official Tesla Charging account on X (formerly Twitter).



Tesla also delivered 1.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy during the third quarter, which translates to 27% year-over-year growth. The Tesla Charging account said the amount of energy delivered enabled Tesla owners to save over 150 million gallons of gasoline, offsetting more than 3 billion pounds of CO2.



According to the website Supercharge.info, which relies on user contributions to track the opening of new stalls, there were 2,677 Supercharger stations in North America at the end of September, 125 more than at the end of the third quarter.



The additions of new stalls, however, comes in the wake of a 31% slide in the second quarter, after a massive round of firings at the company removed 500 employees from the Supercharger team in April.



The third-quarter expansion should still go some ways to appease the concerns of Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicle (EV) owners, as EV manufacturers are lining up in droves to be able to use the Supercharger network.



In September, General Motors electric vehicles made by Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac joined the growing list of vehicles to have adopted Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). The network already allows access, via adapters, to EVs made by Ford, Rivian, Honda and Volvo. The likes of Nissan, Hyundai, Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar have also signed agreements to start allowing access in 2025.

The Tesla map of Superchargers across the U.S. reveals they are concentrated in major cities and across East-West transit corridors.



According to Tesla, a Supercharger can add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.