A new Cybertruck issue reportedly delays deliveries

Tesla’s Cybertruck is suffering an issue that’s reportedly prompted the automaker to suspend deliveries of the new pickup for about a week while the matter is resolved.

Multiple posts on online forums have pointed to a problem with the Cybertruck’s large windshield wiper, or more specifically, the motor that powers it.

A post on the Cybertruck Owners Forum on Saturday claimed that Cybertruck deliveries have been halted “for about a week,” adding, “Apparently a new safety issue was discovered with the windshield wiper motor.”

Responses to the post were varied, with some new customers also claiming that deliveries of their Cybertruck will be delayed by a week, though the automaker hadn’t said why. Others said their Cybertruck windshield wiper has been working fine, while some described various issues with it.

An owner in Florida, for example, said that they picked up their new Cybertruck last week, but when it started to rain on the way home, the wiper failed to function. “Had to sit in a Dunkin’ Donuts for 3.5 hours and call Tesla roadside assistance because i couldn’t see,” the poster said, adding that they’d had to open their window and stick their head outside so they could drive the vehicle to a safe spot.

Another also said that the windshield wiper hadn’t worked since they bought the vehicle. “Went back and forth with Tesla for several weeks waiting for them to get the part and now have a service appointment … They never said specifically, but assuming they are replacing the motor.”

Tesla has yet to comment publicly on the apparent fault with the windshield wiper and has yet to announce any kind of recall.

It’s not the first issue that’s impacted Tesla’s fully electric Cybertruck since the futuristic-looking vehicle was delivered to the first customers in December 2023. Production was halted temporarily in April while Tesla addressed an issue with the cover on the accelerator pedal, which was at risk of coming loose and jamming the pedal fully down, causing the pickup to accelerate. Tesla recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks to perform a fix.

