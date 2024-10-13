Volkswagen plans 8 new affordable EVs by 2027, report says

Formula 1® is one of the most advanced sports in the world, known for pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, aerodynamics, and data analysis. Not only are cars constructed with cutting-edge materials using advanced aerodynamic research, they’re also outfitted with hundreds of sensors that provide live data to the drivers’ teams. Tire wear, road conditions, fuel consumption, competitors’ performance—every factor affects the delicate performance of what’s essentially a land rocket in terms of speed, power, acceleration, and danger. With race speeds regularly topping 200 miles per hour, there’s not a lot of room for error.

Behind the scenes, Lenovo is playing a crucial role, providing the technology that helps fuel F1 operations and elevate the experience for drivers, teams, and fans alike. Since 2022, Lenovo has been an Official Partner of Formula 1, and their technology—including through their subsidiary Motorola—lives at the heart of Formula 1 teams. Perhaps most compellingly, the company’s technology is employed to deliver real-time graphics from the track to F1 fans, allowing them unparalleled access to a race’s most pivotal moments.

“The sport’s DNA and values provide a perfect match with industry-leading technology companies like Lenovo, who are focused on transforming how we live, work, and learn through technology innovation,” says Gerald Youngblood, the general manager of SMB sales and previous CMO of Lenovo North America. “Formula 1 and Lenovo share a wide range of values: passion, performance, innovation, premium quality, and customer-centricity, as well as a shared commitment to foster sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and education of the next generation of talent.”

Digital Trends sat down with Youngblood to learn more about the technology that Lenovo is arming F1 with—and how it’s enhancing the fan experience and helping pave the way for the future of automotive racing.

When I’m watching a race and I see those supercars speeding around the track, what role does Lenovo play there? How is it helping to advance the race and the global fan experience?

There are a number of ways that technology is being used at F1. Our technology—including consumer and commercial laptop and desktop devices, monitors, tablets, and Motorola smartphones—supports everyone from executives to track-side operational engineers. Over 600 employees are benefitting from Lenovo devices.

For example, some members of the F1 team are also testing and piloting Lenovo’s latest AI PCs to explore further enhancing the organization’s productivity, creativity and collaboration.

Our High-Performance Computing (HPC) and server solutions are helping the company create engaging, customized content, ultimately elevating the fan experience.

F1 leverages Lenovo edge computing solutions to do on-premise data collection, improve data storage at events, and create better, more engaging content for its fans.

The F1 broadcast team processes live feeds to make split-second decisions, and Lenovo technology provides the team with critical computing power to aid in the creation of high-quality content at pace in two ways. First, high-performance computer hardware solutions are used both for video applications, such as graphics and editing, and supporting on-premises broadcast solutions. Second, high-performance server solutions are leveraged for video transmission applications and for general broadcast command and control applications.

What are the specific Lenovo devices being used by Formula 1?

F1 employees have access to the best that Lenovo has to offer, including laptops and desktop devices, monitors, tablets, Motorola smartphones, and workstations—and they are even piloting and testing the latest AI PCs. That includes the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad P14s, ThinkStation P360 Ultra, Lenovo Tab P11, and Motorola RAZR 40 ultra. F1 also takes advantage of services like LenovoCare, Asset Recovery Services, CO2 Offset, and our ThinkSystem Servers.

This really is an innovative idea, especially with Lenovo ARS helping to offset costs. Did Lenovo design or upgrade any technologies for this purpose, or was it more about adapting existing solutions?

Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Service is available to any of our customers. It helps F1 develop and implement a sustainable disposal strategy for technology hardware. By utilizing ARS, F1 is able to offset some of the cost of refreshing technology, as well as enhance security through secure and reliable data destruction. Additionally, the initiative furthers the organization’s sustainability goals by recycling technology in a more socially and environmentally responsible way.

Can you speak a little more about how this partnership allows Lenovo to future-proof F1 technologies and experiences?

In the highly competitive world of motorsports, technology plays an increasingly crucial role, helping companies not only to achieve unprecedented on-track performance, but also to better manage operations in dynamic and challenging environments—not to mention constantly evolve and enhance the fan experience. F1’s partnership with Lenovo is vital to ensure that the sport has access to the best and latest technology, and to guarantee that F1 is set up for success.

Partnerships between sports and tech companies are increasingly crucial in a world where more and more fans are tuning in around the world. As the stakes of the game get higher, technological innovation can help organizations achieve their goals in sustainability, performance, and enhancing the fan experience. “Technology is a key tool in hitting F1’s targets, as sustainable technology is at the forefront in their minds when they look for systems and solutions,” says Youngblood. “We believe in the importance of supporting the motorsport in their innovation and transformation to a more sustainable future.”

