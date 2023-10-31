Watch how Tesla’s Cybertruck handles a compound bow’s arrow

Joe Tries to Shoot an Arrow Into the CyberTruck

Tesla chief Elon Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience again on Tuesday.

Swapping the weed smoked during a previous Joe Rogan appearance for a cigar and a drink, Musk covered a range of subjects during the 2-hour-40-minute interview.

Recommended Videos

The host kicked off by thanking Musk for showing up in the Cybertruck, which will be delivered for the first time to paying customers on November 30.

Referring to its unique design, Musk said the all-electric pickup “looks like computer graphics in reality,” with Rogan responding that it’s the “coolest-looking … production car that’s even been made.”

Notably, the Tesla boss said there’ll be a “beast mode version” of the Cybertruck with a 0-60 time of under three seconds, adding that the mode offers additional features but that he wanted to save them for November’s launch event.

During his chat, Musk also confirmed that the Cybertruck will come with bulletproof steel panels and optional bulletproof glass, but he added that the design and glass thickness means means that in this case the side windows can’t be opened.

As Musk described how the panels had already been tested using a Tommy gun, a 45-millimeter gun, and a 9-millimeter gun, Rogan pondered whether they’d be strong enough to handle a broadhead arrow fired from an 80-pound compound bow. Musk bet him a dollar that it would, so the pair headed out to the Cybertruck to put it to the test.

Rogan fired the arrow from close range, but rather than piercing a hole in the side of the Cybertruck, the projectile caused only a small dent, enabling Musk to pop a dollar in his piggy bank.

When Rogan asked why he’d designed the Cybertruck in this way, Musk said: “Trucks are supposed to be tough, right?”

The comment won’t be lost on folks who recall the embarrassing mishap that occurred during the Cybertruck’s unveiling in 2019 when a metal ball shattered the Cybertruck’s window in a demonstration that was supposed to highlight the glass’s toughness. Musk claimed later that an earlier stress test had weakened the window.

The Tesla CEO said recently that the automaker is targeting output of around 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, but added that it’s unlikely to reach that until after 2024.

Tesla has reportedly taken around two million orders for the Cybertruck, with each customer putting down a $100 refundable deposit. However, pricing for the pickup has yet to be revealed.

Editors' Recommendations