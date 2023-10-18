Tesla’s Cybertruck finally gets a delivery date

Tesla has finally revealed the delivery date for the Cybertruck: November 30.

The automaker led by Elon Musk announced the date in a post on X. The event will take place at Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

The announcement follows Musk’s promise in April that the delivery event would take place in the third quarter, but that came and went without an update.

If previous Tesla launch events are anything to go by, the long-awaited launch event at the end of next month will likely involve a party-like atmosphere with Musk handing the first Cybertrucks to the initial customers. You never know, the CEO might even pull a few dance moves, too.

The new Cybertruck owners should also receive a medal for exhibiting an impressive level of patience, as they’re likely to have been among the first to have pre-ordered the futuristic-looking, all-electric pickup when it was unveiled four years ago.

As of this summer, almost 2 million orders had reportedly come in for the Cybertruck, with each customer putting down a $100 refundable deposit. But it’ll be a while yet before they’re all delivered after Musk said during a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday that getting production to capacity anytime soon faces challenges. The Tesla chief said the automaker is targeting output of around 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, but added that it’s unlikely to happen until after 2024.

Wednesday’s delivery announcement has been a long time coming. The Cybertruck’s development has faced various delays along the way, causing it to miss its original 2021 target date. That’s allowed rival automakers to play catch-up, with firms like Ford and Rivian launching their own electric pickups in the meantime.

Tesla will be hoping that the Cybertruck’s unique design will help make a success of the vehicle, though a couple of years ago Musk admitted that there’s “some chance that Cybertruck will flop.”

More recently, however, the Tesla boss sounded a more positive note, saying in August that he believes the Cybertruck is “our best product ever.”

