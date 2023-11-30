Four years after unveiling it, Tesla has finally delivered the first Cybertruck pickups to buyers.

Led by Tesla chief Elon Musk, the glitzy presentation event took place on Thursday at the automaker’s Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

Recommended Videos

Tesla live streamed the event on X (formerly Twitter), and you can watch it below.

While the video lasts for 50 minutes, the event doesn’t actually get underway until 25 minutes in, so push the slider to that point to get started.

It kicks off with a new promotional video for the Cybertruck showing it tackling a variety of challenging terrain.

Next up, Musk takes to the stage to talk up the latest addition to Tesla’s lineup, describing the Cybertruck as “our best product,” and adding that “finally, the future will look like the future.”

Highlights include a rerun (30:25) of the stress test that went spectacularly wrong during the Cybertruck’s unveiling in 2019 when a steel ball hurled at the vehicle’s window cracked the glass. Watch to find out how it fared this time around.

In a further demonstration of the Cybertruck’s toughness, the video includes footage of a bullet test (32:12) that does what it says on the tin.

Musk also addresses the Cybertruck’s ability to do actual work in terms of tasks like towing (34:12), and offers some words on its steer-by-wire capability (38:46), too.

We also get to see the Cybertruck (the top-end tri-motor version that’s capable of 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds) race against a Porsche 911 (40:12), though as you’ll see, it’s no ordinary contest.

The final seven minutes see the first buyers riding off in their brand new Cybertrucks. It’s mostly handshakes and smiles. “This is really going to change the look of the roads,” Musk says.

Editors' Recommendations