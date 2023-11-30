 Skip to main content
How to watch Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event if you missed it

Trevor Mogg
By

Four years after unveiling it, Tesla has finally delivered the first Cybertruck pickups to buyers.

Led by Tesla chief Elon Musk, the glitzy presentation event took place on Thursday at the automaker’s Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

Tesla live streamed the event on X (formerly Twitter), and you can watch it below.

Cybertruck Delivery Event https://t.co/rWd111HvHc

&mdash; Tesla (@Tesla) November 29, 2023

While the video lasts for 50 minutes, the event doesn’t actually get underway until 25 minutes in, so push the slider to that point to get started.

It kicks off with a new promotional video for the Cybertruck showing it tackling a variety of challenging terrain.

Next up, Musk takes to the stage to talk up the latest addition to Tesla’s lineup, describing the Cybertruck as “our best product,” and adding that “finally, the future will look like the future.”

Highlights include a rerun (30:25) of the stress test that went spectacularly wrong during the Cybertruck’s unveiling in 2019 when a steel ball hurled at the vehicle’s window cracked the glass. Watch to find out how it fared this time around.

In a further demonstration of the Cybertruck’s toughness, the video includes footage of a bullet test (32:12) that does what it says on the tin.

Musk also addresses the Cybertruck’s ability to do actual work in terms of tasks like towing (34:12), and offers some words on its steer-by-wire capability (38:46), too.

We also get to see the Cybertruck (the top-end tri-motor version that’s capable of 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds) race against a Porsche 911 (40:12), though as you’ll see, it’s no ordinary contest.

The final seven minutes see the first buyers riding off in their brand new Cybertrucks. It’s mostly handshakes and smiles. “This is really going to change the look of the roads,” Musk says.

Trevor Mogg
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Tesla shows off first Cybertruck after two years of delays
The first Cybertruck built at Tesla's Giga Texas facility.

The first Cybertruck built at Tesla's Giga Texas facility. Tesla

Tesla has shown off the first Cybertruck to roll off the production line at its new Gigafactory plant in Austin, Texas.

Read more
Tesla Q2 delivery record shows its EV price cuts are working
Elon Musk - Tesla CEO

Tesla surprised Wall Street in the second quarter, delivering a record 466,140 vehicles globally. Bloomberg said analysts had expected Tesla to ship just over 448,000 vehicles.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker led by Elon Musk announced the notable figures on Sunday. Second-quarter earnings will be released on July 19.

Read more
Tesla Cybertruck: rumored price, release date, specs and more
Tesla's Cybertruck.

First introduced in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck is unlike any pickup we've ever seen. It's electric, which isn't entirely unusual, and frankly expected from Tesla, but its futuristic design makes it stand out from everything else on the road. Whether that's a good or a bad thing is a matter of personal preference, and keep in mind we haven't seen the final, production-bound version yet. Tesla often makes tweaks to its cars before production, however, we may not have to wait long -- as Tesla says the truck will finally start shipping later this year.

In the meantime, we're taking a look at what it is, what it does, how much it will cost, and when cyber motorists will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel. We're looking at its rivals, too, and the list grows on a regular basis.
Design

Read more