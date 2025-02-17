 Skip to main content
How to watch F1’s glitzy arena event kick off a new season

All 20 Drivers. All 10 Teams. UNVEILED. | F1 75 Live at The O2

For the first time in its storied 75-year history, Formula 1 is holding a glitzy celebration to kick off a new season.

Taking place at London’s iconic O2 arena on Tuesday, F1 75 Live will bring together all 10 racing teams, the drivers, and also the team principals.

And fans around the world can enjoy the bash, as the highly anticipated event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Read on to find out how to watch.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

F1 75 Live will take place in front of 15,000 F1 fans and see each team unveiling their 2025 livery in their own dedicated performance. Some of the sport’s legendary figures will also be saying hello as everyone gets ready for the new season, which kicks off in Melbourne, Australia, next month.

Tuesday’s event will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and feature performances by American country sensation Kane Brown and award-winning multi-platinum recording artist mgk, among others.

McLaren racer Lando Norris said he can’t wait for the party to get started. “I’m expecting a lot, it’s going to be crazy,” the Brit said. T’he O2 is a cool place to do it. We’ve never done something like this before. It’s great for Formula 1, it’s great to kickstart the season rather than just going into testing, to have more of an event.”

How to watch

The F1 75 Live event takes place the O2 Arena in London, U.K., and kicks off at 8 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET / midday PT).

You can watch via the YouTube embedded at the top of this page, or by clicking this link, which will take you directly to F1’s YouTube channel. The event is expected to last around 90 minutes. Enjoy!

