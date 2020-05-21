Every upcoming electric pickup truck

As of 2020, there is not a single electric pickup truck you can buy new in the United States. The list of companies trying to plant a flag in this blossoming segment grows on an almost monthly basis, though, and the segment should become extremely competitive by the middle of the decade. There’s a lot at stake: Trucks are profitable and hugely popular in America. It’s not a coincidence that the Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle for the past 38 years.

While we wait, we’re looking at the battery-powered pickups that have been announced and are currently being developed. Keep in mind that the details in this story could change. We’re discussing trucks that don’t exist yet, sometimes made by companies that have never built a car. Delays, cancellations, and other surprises aren’t inconceivable. Basic market research is extremely important before you plop down a four-digit deposit.

Atlis XT

Base range: 300 miles

Base price: $45,000

Available in: 2021

Arizona-based newcomer Atlis introduced the four-door XT online in 2019. It hopes to deliver a truck that drives, tows, and hauls at least as well as a V8-powered model without burning a drop of gasoline. Its drivetrain consists of four in-wheel electric motors powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that delivers up to 300 miles of range in its most basic configuration. There’s a 500-mile version on the roster, too. Atlis plans to launch XT production in 2021, though there’s no word yet on where it will be manufactured.

Bollinger B2

Base price: $125,000

Base range: 200 miles

Available in: 2021

Forget surfboards and Instagram-friendly beaches; Bollinger’s B2 is being designed to excel when the going gets tough. It will slot into the EPA’s Class 3 category, meaning it will land in the same segment as heavy-duty variants of the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ford F-Series, among other rigs. It won’t have power windows, interior carpeting, airbags, or a giant touchscreen. When it comes to electric pickups, the B2 is shaping up to be as tough as it gets.

Its 614-horsepower powertrain is relatively compact, and the cabin only seats four, so Bollinger carved out a lumber-friendly storage compartment that runs from end to end. The B2 also boasts 15 inches of ground clearance, a 5,000-pound payload, and a relatively low 7,500-pound towing capacity. This all comes at a steep price: $125,000. Production will tentatively start in 2020, and the first deliveries are penciled in for early 2021.

Ford F-150 Electric

Base price: TBD

Base range: TBD

Available in: 2021

The electric variant of the next-generation Ford F-150 is one of the more credible models on this list, partly because it will come from a carmaker with over a century’s worth of experience, yet it’s also one of the most enigmatic. We know very little about it. It’s been confirmed — it’s not the product of wild rumors or baseless speculation — but details like its range, horsepower, and towing capacity remain under wraps. What’s certain is that it won’t replace the hot-selling gasoline- and diesel-powered variants of the truck, and it will be joined in showrooms by a hybrid model.

GMC Hummer

Base price: TBD

Base range: TBD

Available in: 2021

By this point, we should know exactly what the GMC Hummer looks like, what’s under its sheet metal, and whether it will give other electric trucks a run for their money. We don’t, though — its unveiling was pushed back, so it remains shrouded in darkness. Official details are few and far between. General Motors president Mark Reuss revealed that one-, two-, and three-motor variants will be available when the truck hits showrooms. It’s expected to begin rolling into dealerships in the fall of 2021 as a 2022 model.

Lordstown Endurance

Base range: 250 miles

Base price: $52,500

Available in: 2021

With 600 horsepower from four individual motors and a 7,500-pound towing capacity, the Lordstown Endurance sounds like an all-around practical truck that never needs to visit a gas station. It delivers about 250 miles of range in its most basic configuration, and its on-board power outlet promises to let users run tools and charge their devices off the grid by drawing power from its battery pack. We haven’t seen the truck in the metal yet, but we know it will be built in a former General Motors factory located in Lordstown, Ohio, hence its name.

Lordstown planned to introduce the production version of the Endurance at the 2020 edition of the Detroit auto show, but the event has been canceled. It’s still scheduled to make its debut in the summer of 2020, but its reveal will likely take place online. Deliveries will begin in early 2021.

Rivian R1T



Base range: 230 miles

Base price: $69,000

Available in: 2021

Rivian became the industry’s sweetheart when it introduced the R1T at the 2018 edition of the Los Angeles auto show. This electric off-roader is a lifestyle-oriented model that’s more comfortable hauling kayaks than hay bales, and it’s decked out with clever features like a pass-through under the cargo box and a feature called tank turn. Rivian’s project was so convincing that Amazon and Ford funneled a substantial amount of money into it.

The specifications sheet lists three available lithium-ion battery packs ranging from 105 to 180 kilowatt-hours, between 230 and 400 miles of range, and a towing capacity of about 11,000 pounds. Production was scheduled to start by the end of 2020 in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois, but Rivian had to delay deliveries until 2021.

Tesla Cybertruck

Base price: $39,000

Base range: 250 miles

Available in: 2021

The radical-looking Tesla Cybertruck is the most controversial entrant in this segment, but there’s more to it than a roofline that would make an Egyptian pharaoh proud. It seats six, it has a 17-inch touchscreen, and it delivers between 250 and 500 miles of range depending on how it’s configured. It can tow up to 14,000 pounds, but it’s not a match for the Ford F-150; Tesla told California regulators it will be closer in weight to the medium-duty F-250.

Tesla will manufacture the Cybertruck in a new factory (which it hasn’t started building yet), and it hopes to deliver the first examples in late 2021, though some variants won’t be available until 2022. Delays aren’t unheard of — the company recently pushed back the Roadster’s launch, so we suggest keeping a close eye on this timeline.

