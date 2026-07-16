This sleek Chinese EV pairs supercar styling with three AI brains

Xpeng’s latest electric vehicle carries enough processing power to make the term “smart car” actually sound more realistic than it actually is. The new Xpeng L03 debuted simultaneously in Europe and China on July 16, with the company presenting it across 65 markets. Available as a fully electric vehicle and an L03 Power X range-extender, the coupe-SUV is Xpeng’s most internationally focused model so far. Market-specific prices and sales dates remain unannounced.

Three AI chips and Google Maps built right in

The L03’s headline specification is its triple Turing AI-chip configuration, which delivers up to 2,250 TOPS of computing performance. This powers Xpeng’s next-generation NGP system, also known as VLA 2.0, which the company plans to roll out progressively in Europe beginning in 2027. Xpeng describes VLA 2.0 as a physical-world foundation model capable of interpreting complicated road environments and choosing appropriate driving responses. It remains a driver-assistance system, so motorists will still be responsible for controlling and monitoring the vehicle.

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The L03 will also be the first Xpeng model to use a new partnership with Google Maps. Xpeng claims it is the first Asia-Pacific automaker to ship a vehicle using the Google Maps Auto SDK. Navigation runs directly through Xpeng’s interface, removing the need to open the Google Maps app or mirror a phone. Map data will also support NGP and the company’s more conventional XPILOT Assist system. This is similar to Rivian’s Google Maps integration, which makes navigation more convenient.

An EV with a long-distance backup plan

Xpeng will offer the L03 as a battery-electric vehicle and an extended-range model whose gasoline engine generates electricity during longer trips. Official claims state that the L03 can go up to 625km, or 388 miles, of CLTC range for the pure EV variant. Meanwhile, the Power X version has a claimed CLTC range of 1,330km, or 826 miles. This includes 315km of electric-only driving. Though the international WLTP ratings will likely be lower, no tests have been published yet.

For charging, Xpeng is promising a 19.1-minute downtime to charge from 10% to 80%. The car was developed under former Ferrari exterior design chief JuanMa Lopez. Its wide stance, sloping roof, frameless doors, and 0.228 drag coefficient give it a sportier profile than the average family crossover. You also get a large 15.6-inch display, sweeping ambient lighting, and 37 storage areas alongside generous cargo space.

Xpeng opened Chinese preorders earlier in July at 143,800 yuan, approximately $21,200, although that price offers little guidance for Europe and other export markets.