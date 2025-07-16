Rivian EVs receive juicy free mapping update to rival Tesla

Owners of the Rivian R1S and R1T electric vehicles are in for a treat as the auto maker pushes out a significant navigation update to drivers.

Rivian has partnered with Google to bring Google Maps to the former’s EVs, providing owners with all the features we’ve come to expect from the latter’s mapping solution.

As part of Rivian’s 2025.22 version software update, the R1S and R1T will see Google Maps fully embedded into the infotainment system.

But unlike in Polestar vehicles which run native Android Automotive as the operating system, Rivian maintains its OS overlay so it can continue to deliver its own specific features to drivers.

What does this mean for owners?

The Google Maps integration means Rivian drivers will get access to real-time traffic updates and live ETA estimates, along with satellite view and the ability to tap on points of interest on-screen to open up more information about a place (such as opening times and ratings).

As Google has worked with Rivian to integrate Maps into the car maker’s operating system, you’ll also get Rivian-specific features including ‘Range on Arrival’, which will show you how much battery charge you’ll have remaining once you arrive at your destination.

And if you don’t have a enough range to reach your destination, the vehicle’s system can work with Google Maps to find the best charging stops along your route for efficient charging sessions. It’ll also continue to provide real-time information on charging stations, including charger availability.

These changes will also be reflected in the Rivian mobile app, allowing you to plan routes and explore points of interest before setting off on your journey.

If this all sounds familiar, you’d be right. The navigation features Rivian is now offering, with the backing of Google Maps, brings it much closer to rivalling Tesla’s in-car navigation system.

Rivian R1S and R1T are premium vehicles starting at around $71,000, so while it can complete with Tesla on tech, it’s not yet challenging it on price (the Model 3 starts at just under $35,000).

And with rumors around a cheaper Tesla continuing to swirl, it may be a while before Rivian is challenging the full Tesla range – although the Rivian R2 will start at $45,000 and an even more affordable Rivian R3 is on the horizon.