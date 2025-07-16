 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car Reviews

Rivian EVs receive juicy free mapping update to rival Tesla

Google Maps arrives in the Rivian R1S and R1T

By
Rivian Navigation with Google Maps | Software Updates

Owners of the Rivian R1S and R1T electric vehicles are in for a treat as the auto maker pushes out a significant navigation update to drivers.

Rivian has partnered with Google to bring Google Maps to the former’s EVs, providing owners with all the features we’ve come to expect from the latter’s mapping solution.

As part of Rivian’s 2025.22 version software update, the R1S and R1T will see Google Maps fully embedded into the infotainment system.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

But unlike in Polestar vehicles which run native Android Automotive as the operating system, Rivian maintains its OS overlay so it can continue to deliver its own specific features to drivers.

What does this mean for owners?

The Google Maps integration means Rivian drivers will get access to real-time traffic updates and live ETA estimates, along with satellite view and the ability to tap on points of interest on-screen to open up more information about a place (such as opening times and ratings).

As Google has worked with Rivian to integrate Maps into the car maker’s operating system, you’ll also get Rivian-specific features including ‘Range on Arrival’, which will show you how much battery charge you’ll have remaining once you arrive at your destination.

A man sitting in the driver's seat, interacting with Google Maps on a central touchscreen
Rivian

And if you don’t have a enough range to reach your destination, the vehicle’s system can work with Google Maps to find the best charging stops along your route for efficient charging sessions. It’ll also continue to provide real-time information on charging stations, including charger availability.

These changes will also be reflected in the Rivian mobile app, allowing you to plan routes and explore points of interest before setting off on your journey.

If this all sounds familiar, you’d be right. The navigation features Rivian is now offering, with the backing of Google Maps, brings it much closer to rivalling Tesla’s in-car navigation system.

Rivian R1S and R1T are premium vehicles starting at around $71,000, so while it can complete with Tesla on tech, it’s not yet challenging it on price (the Model 3 starts at just under $35,000).

And with rumors around a cheaper Tesla continuing to swirl, it may be a while before Rivian is challenging the full Tesla range – although the Rivian R2 will start at $45,000 and an even more affordable Rivian R3 is on the horizon.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Tesla Cybertruck is here, but how does it compare with the competition?
Tesla's Cybertruck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck. Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally rolling out, and while not all that many are being shipped just yet, it's expected production will radically increase over the next year or so. At the time of this writing, if you ordered the all-wheel drive or "Cyberbeast" variant of the truck, you'd get it in 2024, according to Tesla.

Read more
Rivian R1T gets estimated 410 miles of range with Dual-Motor powertrain, Max Pack battery
People and a dog standing in front of a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck.

The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck now gets 410 miles of range with the new Max Pack battery and Dual-Motor powertrain, the company claims.

Rivian posted range estimates for the Max Pack, which is not available with Rivian's Quad-Motor powertrain, on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, but those haven't been confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The 410-mile range estimate applies to trucks with 21-inch wheels. Opting for 22-inch wheels knocks the estimated range down to 380 miles. The available 20-inch wheel and all-terrain tire combination — which helps maximize the R1T's impressive off-road capability — brings a further range reduction, to 355 miles.

Read more
Rivian R1S vs. Kia EV9: Is the more expensive electric SUV really better?
The front three-quarter view of a 2022 Rivian against a rocky backdrop.

While electric crossovers have become extremely popular, SUV-sized vehicles haven't been quite as common. Sure, Tesla calls the Model X an SUV, but many customers think of a specific shape and size of car when they think of an SUV -- and the Tesla Model X doesn't really fit that. Now, however, actual electric SUVs are finally coming out -- like the Rivian R1S and the Kia EV9.

The Rivian R1S may come from a lesser-known and smaller brand, but that certainly doesn't make it worse. In fact, it could make the company more nimble, and more innovative. But, there's still something to be said for the reliability of a well-known brand.

Read more