Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot can now dance like Elon Musk

Trevor Mogg
By

Elon Musk has just shared a video featuring the latest version of Tesla’s humanoid robot, called Optimus.

“Optimus – Gen 2” now has a more physically refined look and walks 30% more quickly than in May’s reveal when Tesla showed off Optimus Generation 1.

The speed boost has been made possible by a 22-pound (10 kg) weight reduction, improved human foot geometry, new articulated toe sections, and other technical improvements across the board.

At the end of the video, we’re even treated to a skit showing Optimus pulling some dance moves reminiscent of the Tesla CEO’s occasional performances at the automaker’s big launch events. Presumably, the quality of the robot’s moves will improve over time.

Musk announced Optimus in 2021, claiming that the robot will one day “eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks.” Tesla unveiled a prototype in September 2022 before revealing a major update earlier this year.

The latest video shows Optimus with improved balance and body control while moving in a more natural way.

We also see it using “brand new hands” capable of safely handling delicate objects, in this case, an egg.

When discussing the Optimus program at its unveiling, Musk, a man never hesitant to big things up, said: “Those who are insightful or who listen carefully will understand that Optimus ultimately will be worth more than the car business and worth more than full self-driving. That’s my firm belief.”

And while initial versions of Optimus may be headed for the factory floor, the CEO added that it could one day be used to run errands for its human owners, responding to requests such as, “Please go to the store and get me the following groceries.”

