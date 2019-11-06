The wait for an electric pickup truck is almost over: Tesla officially announced it would unveil its “Cybertruck” on November 21.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the announcement on Wednesday, November 6. The truck will debut at the Tesla design studio in Los Angeles, which is also the SpaceX headquarters.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

Musk added to the tweet, saying that the November 21 date is “strangely familiar,” linking it to Blade Runner’s opening scene, which takes place in November 2019. The link is fitting, seeing that many are comparing the first glimpses of the Cybertruck to a vehicle that would be in the Blade Runner world.

The date is strangely familiar …https://t.co/YZl5R1POJL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

There’s been talk about a Tesla pickup truck for some time now. Musk has hinted at a Tesla pickup as recently as March of this year. The futuristic electric truck is expected to have seating for up to six passengers and between 400 and 500 miles of driving range. Tesla previously confirmed specs like standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive, self-leveling suspension, 360-degree cameras, and an impressive amount of torque. The truck would also be able to park itself and have a 240-volt outlet.

The company also introduced a Tesla semi-truck prototype in 2017, which is said to be ready for the market this year. A battery-operated pickup by Tesla’s competitor, Rivian, debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2018 as the R1T.

The automotive industry is gearing up for an electric revolution, as brands like Bentley promise all-electric models by 2023, and others like Mazda, Toyota, and Porsche follow suit with plans to add electric vehicles to their model lineups.

There could be more electric vehicle announcements as we inch closer to the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs November 22 through December 1. It appears that Musk scheduled his Cybertruck reveaso it woul not get overshadowed by any other auto news for that week.

The Cybertruck will be Tesla’s first foray into the truck body style, which is one of the most popular and bestselling car body styles in America.

Digital Trends reached out to Tesla for further information about the November 21 unveil, and we’ll update this story once we hear back.

