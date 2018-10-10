Digital Trends
Cars

Tread lightly in Bollinger’s ruggedly cool electric pickup truck

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 5
Bollinger b2
Bollinger b2
Bollinger b2
Bollinger b2
Bollinger b2

New York-based startup Bollinger Motors wants to electrify one of the most fossil-fuel-dependent segments of the car market: off-roaders. It started its bold offensive when it revealed the B1, an SUV in the vein of the now-defunct Land Rover Defender, and it has digitally unveiled a second model appropriately called B2.

The B2 pickup truck is an evolution of the B1, and the two models share a boxy, function-over-form design characterized by round headlights and flat body panels. Going electric allowed designers to carve out a 16-foot tunnel between the front and rear bumpers that makes hauling longer items — like lumber — a breeze. Alternatively, opening the separation between the passenger and cargo compartments clears up enough space for 72 sheets of half-inch-thick plywood. Unique in the industry, these clever features promise to give the B2 a sizable advantage over its future rivals, whether they run on electricity or gasoline.

Bollinger notes the B2 stretches 207 inches long, 77 inches wide, and 72 inches tall. These dimensions place it in the same arena as the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon twins and the upcoming Ford Ranger. The electric pickup truck segment is currently empty but Tesla and Rivian have pledged to enter the segment sooner rather than later. Ford hasn’t ruled one out, either.

The specifications sheet lists a pair of electric motors — one mounted over each axle — that work together to deliver 520 horsepower and 514 pound-feet of torque, figures more commonly found on the track-bred sports car side of the automotive spectrum than in the pickup truck world. They draw electricity from a massive, 120-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides at least 200 miles of range. To add context, the Audi E-Tron uses a 95-kWh battery while the biggest pack Tesla offers on the Model X is a 100-kWh unit.

With through-the-road all-wheel drive, the 5,000-pound B2 takes merely 6.5 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop and it goes on to a top speed of 100 mph. When racing from stoplight to stoplight isn’t the order of the day, it is capable of towing up to 7,500 pounds or hauling 5,000 pounds. Charging the battery pack requires 75 minutes when using a level-three fast charger, or 10 hours when the truck is plugged into a slower level-two charger.

These figures remain hypothetical; as of writing, the B2 is little more than a set of CAD drawings. Bollinger explains it will begin building functional prototypes in early 2019. It will then test the B1 and the B2 far off the beaten path and use the data it gathers to fine-tune both vehicles. Buyers who want an early spot in line when deliveries starts can reserve either model by sending the company a refundable deposit. Bollinger aims to begin production in 2020, but final pricing information hasn’t been released yet.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2017 Honda CR-V
Cars

Consumer Reports says Honda CR-V is plagued by an engine defect

Consumer Reports reported that 2017 and 2018 Honda CR-Vs sold in the U.S. have an engine problem in which gasoline gets into the oil system. Hundreds of thousands of 2018 CR-Vs sold in China were recalled with a similar defect.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Audi e-tron FE05 Formula E race car
Cars

Audi’s latest Formula E race car is charged up, ready to vie for the green flag

The Audi e-tron FE05 electric car is ready to take the fight to BMW, Jaguar, and Nissan in the upcoming Formula E racing season. Like all new Formula E cars, Audi's latest incorporates some important changes.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

2018 Jeep Wrangler JL frame defect may force sales stoppage, recall

A frame weld defect that causes steering failure has reportedly resulted in a safety recall and a stop-sale for certain 2018 Jeep Wrangler JLs, some of which may be on dealer lots. FCA has not confirmed the recall publicly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tesla-autopilot-model s
Cars

‘Navigate on Autopilot’ is conspicuously absent from Tesla software Version 9.0

Tesla began a wide rollout of software update version 9.0 with a number of enhanced features, but without Navigate on Autopilot. New features include mobile apps, a dash cam, obstacle-aware acceleration, and enhanced 360-degree views.
Posted By Bruce Brown
honda smar intersection technology maryville ohio
Cars

Honda is giving cars the ability to see around corners to avoid accidents

Honda is aiming to cut down fatal traffic accidents by introducing new "smart intersection" technology that gives vehicles the ability to see around corners and predict possible peril.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 McLaren 600LT First Drive
Product Review

When you’re done playing with track toys, get serious with McLaren’s 600LT

With borrowed tech from the 720S and Senna, the 600LT brings big-league performance to the more attainable levels of track-dedicated performance. Lighter, more powerful, and production-limited, McLaren’s latest is a true long tail.
Posted By Miles Branman
Ford autonomous car light bar
Cars

Ford could let you control a self-driving car with nunchuck-like motions

Ford has received a patent for a technology called non-autonomous steering modes. This futuristic yet puzzling feature could let passengers in self-driving cars steer using their smartphone.
Posted By Ronan Glon
camper vans
Cars

Sell your house and explore the planet with these awesome camper vans

Camper vans aren't just for pensioners. Check out the wildest creations that will go anywhere on the planet while keeping you comfortable no matter how far off the grid you end up.
Posted By Ronan Glon
vespa elettrica piaggios first all electric scooter is about to hit the road
Cars

Vespa Elettrica: Piaggio’s first all-electric scooter is about to hit the road

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has launched online pre-orders for the Vespa Elettrico — its first all-electric scooter — with shipping starting in Europe toward the end of the year and in the U.S. in early 2019.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Ford Edge Titanium
Product Review

With fresh tech and a turbo V6, Ford resharpens the 2019 Edge

The 2019 Ford Edge midsize crossover gets significant refresh, including a host of new tech features and a new ST performance variant sporting a 335-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V6.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Faraday Future FF 91
Cars

The saga continues: Faraday Future sets a court date with its main investor

Faraday Future looked better than ever when it announced a $2 billion investment from a Hong Kong-based firm. The relationship hasn't gone as planned and the company is now suing its main investor over late payments.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Anker Roav VIVA Pro review
Product Review

Roav VIVA Pro adds Alexa to your car, but she may be hard of hearing

Vocal assistants have become an integral part of our lives and have now found their way into our cars. The Roav VIVA Pro looks to seamlessly integrate Alexa into your car charger and we've decided to ask it a few questions.
Posted By Nolan Browning
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Cars

After Tesla’s ‘best car’ boasts, the NHTSA stresses its scale only goes to five

Tesla published a long blog post to announce the Tesla Model 3 is the best car the NHTSA has ever tested. The agency clarified that, while the Model 3 aced its crash test, its rating system doesn't go above five stars.
Posted By Ronan Glon