Genesis turns up the heat with GV60 Magma concept

Stephen Edelstein
By
Rear three quarter view of the Genesis GV60 Magma concept.
Genesis

In just eight years, Genesis has become a credible rival to century-old luxury brands. But one thing that’s been missing is a performance sub-brand equivalent to BMW M, Mercedes-AMG, or even parent Hyundai’s N. That’s about to change — and performance EVs are part of the plan.

Ahead of the 2024 New York Auto Show, Genesis announced Magma, which will produce performance versions of the brand’s cars like AMG, M, and N. The name comes from the bright orange paint that will be Magma’s calling card, which could be seen on a Magma-fied version of the Genesis GV60 electric SUV, as well as the gasoline G80 sedan and GV80 Coupe SUV, at the reveal.

The GV60 Magma certainly looks the part — and not just because of its volcanic hue. Genesis gave it the typical signifiers of performance, including fender flares, a lowered stance, a wider front air intake, and a rear spoiler. The GV60 wears them well, along with more subtle features like front canards and roof fins to optimize airflow and 21-inch wheels with a special design that helps cool the brakes.

Despite the focus on performance, Genesis wasn’t willing to discuss specs. To justify its existence, the GV60 Magma would have to generate more power than the 483-hp GV60 Performance. That shouldn’t be a problem. The GV60 uses Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, and its corporate cousins have shown that the platform can handle a lot more power. The Kia EV6 GT boasts 576 hp, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N generates a titanic 641 hp.

As the more luxurious counterpart to those models, though, the GV60 Magma won’t just be about impressive numbers. Genesis chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke explained that the brand is aiming for a more refined character that’s more about enjoying the drive than showing off.

While officially a concept car, the GV60 Magma will eventually reach showrooms. Donckerwolke said it was “very close to production” but did not say exactly when it would arrive. If the GV60 Magma can do for performance EVs what models like the Genesis GV70 have done for traditional luxury cars, Genesis’ rivals will likely be hoping for some delays.

Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…
