EVs and tech have become intertwined. That’s great for the people who want cars to act like four-wheeled smartphones, which seem to be the focus of many auto-industry product planning decisions, but not for those who want transportation. That’s abundantly clear from the development saga of the 2025 Volvo EX90.

Volvo has developed an appealing and distinctive aesthetic in recent years, one that carries forward to this three-row electric SUV that’s positioned to compete against the cluster of luxury EVs hovering in the high-five-figure price range. But instead of concentrating on that strength, Volvo crammed in many software-based features that have proven difficult to implement.

As a result, while the EX90 was first shown in November 2022, it’s only just now starting production in South Carolina, with customer cars scheduled for delivery before the end of the year — and still awaiting over-the-air updates for some features. Even without fully baked software, though, a first drive showed that there’s a lot to like about Volvo’s latest EV.

Design and interior

The EX90 is a handsome SUV that just happens to be electric. The lack of a grille is the only apparent EV-specific design feature, although Volvo claims some more subtle sculpting of the sheetmetal for aerodynamic efficiency. Volvo’s trademark “Thor’s Hammer” headlights also get an update, with pixel-like elements that pop open to switch from daytime running lights to full beams.

Sitting under harsh stage lights at its reveal in Sweden, the EX90 looked like just another SUV, effectively a refresh of the Volvo XC90. But driving around in the California sun, the effect is more dramatic. The EX90 still has the visual weight of a true SUV, but its sucked-in body sides and creased edges give it a tauter appearance that nicely evolves Volvo’s signature look.

Similarly, the interior takes the minimalism that’s defined recent Volvo cabins even further. Most controls — including adjustment settings for the steering wheel and mirrors — have been moved to the portrait-oriented touchscreen or doubled up, leaving the dashboard almost completely empty except for a large volume knob. The dash itself is also recessed a bit, helping to show off the touchscreen and the thin digital instrument cluster.

The exterior styling nicely evolves Volvo’s signature look.

Minimizing the amount of physical controls is certainly on trend — Lucid, Rivian, and Tesla are also doing it — but it’s dubious in terms of practicality. It’s a good thing most people don’t adjust their mirrors too often, because going into the touchscreen to do it is a bit inconvenient. We also weren’t crazy about using the shifter stalk to engage the EX90’s Pilot Assist driver-assist system, fearing we’d accidentally shift into neutral instead. The lack of dedicated rear window switches is irksome in a circa-$40,000 Volkswagen ID.4, let alone a luxury SUV like this, as is the lack of a factory-equipped shade for the glass roof (it’s only available as a dealer-installed accessory).

Neat details abound, including tiny Swedish flags in the metal trim that frames the dashboard-spanning air vents,. The available wool-blend upholstery is a classy alternative to leather. And instead of exposed ambient lighting elements, Volvo also chose to backlight the EX90’s wood trim for a cleaner look.

Luxury SUV shoppers have no shortage of electric options, but the EX90 is part of a smaller cohort that offers a third row of seats. The Volvo is available as a seven-seater (with a second-row bench seat) or six-seater (with second-row captain’s chairs). However, even with sliding second-row seats, it’s only suitable for children or adults you don’t like. The EX90’s maximum 67.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind its second and third rows trails the three-row Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Rivian R1S, but the EX90 can at least kneel on its air suspension to make loading cargo easier. The Volvo’s tiny 1.2 cubic-foot frunk is also barely worth mentioning compared to the Rivian’s, which is close to the size of a small sedan’s trunk.

Tech, infotainment, and driver assist

The standard duo of screens includes a 9.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.5-inch touchscreen. The EX90 uses an Android-based infotainment system like other recent Volvo models, with features like Google Maps and Google Assistant that make it feel like you have built-in Android Auto. Volvo plans to include wireless Apple CarPlay, but it told customers earlier this year that this feature would not be enabled at delivery. Volvo confirmed to Digital Trends that any missing features will be added via a free over-the-air update when they’re ready.

As is, the infotainment experience was as pleasant as in other recent Volvo models. The EX90 adopts a similar touchscreen layout to that of the smaller Volvo EX30, with a map taking up most of the main menu and icons for climate control and other important functions below. But it keeps the speedometer and driver-assist information in the standalone instrument cluster, so you don’t have to constantly look to the side like you’re driving an early 2000s Saturn Ion. However, icons for the regenerative braking level and various music-listening options (Tidal, Spotify, and SiriusXM are available) can be hard to find at a glance.

A 14-speaker Bose audio system is standard, while a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system with Dolby Atmos that produces an impressive 3D effect is optional on the higher-level EX90 Ultra grade. Volvo is also implementing digital-key functionality with the EX90, letting customers use a smartphone in place of the key fob, but it’s far from the first automaker to offer this.

The EX90 aims for better performance from familiar driver-assist features.

On the driver-assist front, the EX90 doesn’t break any new ground, but aims for better performance from familiar features. Volvo’s Pilot Assist system can manage acceleration, braking, and lane centering on highways, and also adds automated lane-change functionality with the EX90, but still requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel. That may seem disappointing given that some hands-free systems are now on the market, but it’s in keeping with Volvo’s emphasis on safety. Hands-free systems add convenience, but Pilot Assist still performs the same job of catching a driver’s mistakes.

Pilot Assist performed as well as these systems generally do during our brief drive on some California freeways, without any concerning behavior. Acceleration and steering even felt somewhat smoother than in previous iterations of this tech. However, only a small green steering-wheel icon on the right side of the instrument cluster lets you know that the system is active, with even smaller arrows for the lane-change functionality. Anything beyond simply turning Pilot Assist on and off also requires navigating to a touchscreen menu.

Volvo also hopes to improve the EX90’s driver aids with an industry-first lidar unit — a sensor normally used on the self-driving car prototypes various companies are testing. Supplied by Luminar (which Volvo has been funding since 2018) and mounted just above the windshield, the lidar unit is designed to supplement the EX90’s cameras and radar, providing better vision in darkness or direct sunlight. For now, though, it’s just decoration until Volvo decides to do something with the data it collects.

Driving experience

The EX90 is available only with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and 111-kilowatt-hour (107kWh usable) battery pack, but Volvo offers the powertrain in two states of tune. The standard EX90 Twin Motor produces 402 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque, while the Twin Motor Performance option raises that to 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque. The rear motor can also be decoupled when not needed for greater efficiency, or for torque vectoring to improve handling.

Volvo estimates zero to 60 mph times of 5.7 seconds and 4.7 seconds for the Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance, respectively. That’s quicker than a Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic SUV, but Mercedes offers a an EQS 580 version that would just beat the Volvo in a drag race. And even the base Rivian R1S will do zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

The EX90 drives exactly the way a Volvo should.

Everything else about the EX90 driving experience is superior to those other three-row luxury EVs, though. While it may not be the quickest on paper, the EX90 accelerates in a brisk, but poised manner. It also exhibits impressive poise in corners, gliding through them with minimal body roll — even our test car’s large 22-inch wheels didn’t compromise ride quality. And the cabin is so quiet that the most intrusive sounds came from the motors for the power-adjustable seats. By balancing comfort with handling competence, the EX90 drives exactly the way a Volvo should.

Some caveats are in order, however. The cars we drove were what Volvo called “early production” Twin Motor Performance models with European-spec summer tires. Most customer cars are likely to ride on all-season tires that will offer less grip. We’d also advise owners not to bother switching to the stiffer settings for the suspension and steering. The former didn’t make much of a difference, while the latter caused too much resistance from the steering wheel for precise cornering.

Range and charging

Official range figures are 310 miles with 21-inch wheels and 300 miles with 20-inch or 22-inch wheels. That’s just behind the 330 miles achievable by a dual-motor Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic SUV or a Rivian R1S equipped with the middle-sized Large Pack.

The EX90’s 400-volt electrical architecture allows for DC fast charging at up to 250 kilowatts, resulting in a 10% to 80% charge in 30 minutes. Volvo has discussed bidirectional charging to allow the EX90 to serve as a mobile energy source and Plug & Charge functionality for streamlined charging, and has made a deal with Tesla to use the latter’s Supercharger network. But these features are on hold pending software updates and Tesla getting its act together.

How DT would configure this car

The EX90 is priced like the flagship SUV that it is. Pricing starts at $81,290 for a Twin Motor Plus model. Upgrading to the Ultra grade costs an additional $4,350 and the Twin Motor Performance Powertrain tune is an additional $5,000. We’ll reserve judgment until we can get behind the wheel of a non-Performance model, but it’s worth noting that the only real difference in terms of tech features between the Plus and Ultra is the Bowers & Wilkins audio system that’s optional on the latter.

That pricing structure puts a base EX90 close to a Rivian R1S Dual Large with two motors and the medium-sized battery pack. The Rivian has a bit more range in that spec and boasts off-road capability the Volvo lacks, although that’s only relevant if you make regular excursions off-pavement. Rivian also offers a smaller Standard Pack option for the R1S that undercuts the EX90 in price. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV offers a third row like the Volvo and Rivian, but it’s much more expensive (base single-motor models start at just over $100,0000) for no apparent reason.

For buyers who don’t need a third row, the Polestar 3 shares the EX90’s basic platform, but in a sportier two-row, five-seat package. Production is underway at the same South Carolina plant that builds the EX90, although deliveries may lag behind the Volvo. A single-motor Cadillac Lyriq with 314 miles of range can also be had for $59,990, with a 500-hp dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain costing just $3,500 more. And if luxury branding isn’t that important, note that the Kia EV9 also offers three rows of seats for $75,395 in top dual-motor GT-Line trim.

The EX90 is a great electric SUV, but this list of alternatives is a reminder that it arrives into a mature market that is unlikely to be upset by any single new entry. That may have been the goal behind the various features like bidirectional charging and lidar integration that Volvo will leave customers waiting for. It would be a shame if software issues distracted from what is otherwise a stylish and pleasant to drive SUV that’s likely to please current Volvo owners or anyone who’s aspired to become one.