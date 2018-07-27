Digital Trends
Cars

What is Android Auto?

What is Android Auto? Pull over and we'll tell you everything you need to know

Ronan Glon
By
Android Auto
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Google, Apple, and car companies are currently in a relentless three-way tug-of-war for control of your dashboard. Automakers generally prefer motorists use their car’s native infotainment software, but rivaling tech giants offer alternatives that are sometimes better packaged and more intuitive. Google’s proprietary projection standard is called Android Auto.

What is Android Auto, though? Essentially, the tech makes driving safer by minimizing distractions, at least according to Google and the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Like Apple CarPlay, it was developed to encourage motorists to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the steering wheel. Ready to give it a shot? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What does Android Auto do?

Android Auto takes the features you love about your Android-powered smartphone and puts them directly in your car’s dashboard. Nifty, huh? It displays information on a familiar, easy-to-use interface with cards you can swipe out of the way, legible menus, and large icons.

One of the best parts of Android Auto is the Google Maps-powered navigation system, which provides step-by-step directions and automatically finds an alternate route if it detects heavy traffic. It also ports over saved destinations from your phone, so you don’t have to manually type in the address for “Home,” “Work,” or your favorite watering hole. The software also gives motorists on-demand access to millions of songs and podcasts, lets them surf the web, and allows them to stay connected via phone calls and messages.

All of the aforementioned features respond to basic voice commands, too. You can say “OK, Google, play The Offspring,” or “OK, Google, what’s the capital of Australia?” Heck, you can even ask, “OK, Google, what is Android Auto?” With voice commands, you can reply to messages using speech-to-text technology. Don’t worry if your car isn’t equipped with voice-recognition technology, though, as Android Auto’s features are accessible using the touchscreen in your car. Just keep in mind that your smartphone’s screen will be locked when Android Auto is active, though you can swipe to unlock it when it’s safe to do so.

Android Auto also works with a host of third-party apps, including Waze, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Skype, WhatsApp, and Spotify. However, vehicle settings aren’t part of Android Auto, so the driver has to exit the application to adjust climate controls, browse radio stations, or select a different driving mode. That said, Google is currently working with carmakers to create new, Android-based infotainment systems where all of these features will be accessible from one place.

New for 2018 is the addition of Google Assistant into Android Auto. Announced at CES 2018, the change helps drivers keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road through intelligent voice controls. Fluid, precise two-way conversations will be possible with the Assistant’s artificial intelligence onboard, and all your favorite apps will come along for the ride as well. In the U.S., Google Assistant comes to Android Auto this week.

Which phones are compatible with Android Auto?

Now that you know what is Android Auto is, we’ll address which devices and vehicles can use Google’s software. Android Auto works with all Android-powered phones that run 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher. In order to use it, you’ll need to download the free Android Auto app and connect your phone to your car using a USB cable. Google enabled wireless Android Auto in 2018 but it’s only compatible with Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X, or Nexus 6P devices running Android Oreo or higher. You’ll need a Wi-Fi connection, too.

Which cars are compatible with Android Auto?

There are dozens of new cars that are compatible with Android Auto. Keep in mind, however, that some manufacturers charge buyers extra for the feature, and others choose not to offer it on cheaper trim levels.

Android Auto-compatible cars include most members of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, every nameplate in the Cadillac portfolio, plus numerous Chevrolet, Kia, Honda, Volvo, and Volkswagen models. Finding an Android Auto-compatible car shouldn’t be an issue, regardless of whether you’re shopping for a cheap hatchback, a rugged SUV, or a high-end sports car. The full list can be found on Android Auto’s website.

Android Auto
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

The exception to the rule is Toyota, which continues to resist Android Auto — and, to an extent, Apple CarPlay — due to safety and privacy concerns. As an alternative, the Japanese automaker gets its infotainment system from a small, California-based company named Telenav. Executives will supposedly reconsider the controversial decision once they have a better idea of how Android Auto protects customer data, and whether it truly helps drivers stay focused on the road ahead. BMW and Porsche don’t offer Android Auto for similar reasons.

Finding a used car that’s compatible with Android Auto can be a bit difficult because it took carmakers a while to let Google into the cabin. Hyundai, Kia, and Chevrolet were among the first companies to build Android Auto-compatible cars after the software became available in early 2015. If those don’t suit your taste, aftermarket manufacturers such as Kenwood, Panasonic, Pioneer, and Sony offer Android Auto-compatible head units.

Motorists can bypass compatibility issues by downloading Android Auto and using it as a standalone application. Simply launch the software and mount your smartphone to your windshield or dashboard. It offers the same features regardless of whether it’s displayed on a car’s touchscreen or on a smartphone. This solution allows anyone to use Android Auto in a 2018 BMW 3 Series, a 1908 Ford model T, or anything in between.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
lenovo smart display prd
Product Review

Lenovo's Smart Display is the extra screen you didn't know your kitchen needed

No longer does Amazon lead the market in smart assistants with screens. Lenovo and Google have partnered to create the Lenovo Smart Display, a versatile device that features two different sizes and a crystal clear display.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL problems
Mobile

Is your Pixel 2 having camera or Wi-Fi issues? We just might have a fix for you

Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones have plenty to recommend them, but they’re not perfect. We've rounded up the most common Pixel 2 issues and Pixel 2 XL problems here and identify workarounds or fixes to help you cope with them.
Posted By Simon Hill
what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c
Cars

What is Apple CarPlay? Here's all you need to know about iOS in your dashboard

CarPlay is one of two major infotainment systems currently vying for your car's dash. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including its feature set and host of third-party apps.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
audi mmi touch response infotainment a1711480 full 1
Product Review

Audi sets the gold standard for in-car tech. Here's why

Infotainment systems come in all shapes and sizes. Audi chose to take its newest software, MMI Touch Response, in a simpler direction by creating an intuitive interface that's smartphone-like to use.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2013 Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
royal enfield updates classics classic 500s
Cars

Royal Enfield updates its classic motorcycles for U.S. bikers

You'll have to look more than twice to see them, but the 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 mid-size motorcycle has been updated with modern-ish features. Purists will like the thigh pads, mudguards, spring-supported seat, and kickstart.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

Amazing future transports promise to supercharge our commutes

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 3
Cars

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan brings Stuttgart luxury to the masses

Making its debut in the U.S market is the world’s first-ever Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan as the model enters its fourth-generation. At launch later this year, it will be available as the A 220 and the A 220 4MATIC.
Posted By Chris Chin
Cars

Who needs Jiffy Lube? Here’s how to change the oil in your car

Given the convenience and price of most mechanics, learning how to perform an oil change is now something of a lost art. If you follow these simple steps, however, you'll be able to stay home and save yourself some money.
Posted By Dallon Adams, Chris Chin
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Nürburgring lap record
Cars

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nürburgring lap record ahead of public reveal

It hasn't been revealed to the public yet, but the Lamborghini Aventadord SVJ has already set a new Nürburgring lap record for production cars, beating the previous record by more than two seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 audi tts
Product Review

Audi's nimble new TTS carves up curves with surgical precision

Audi celebrated the TT's 20th birthday by updating it inside, outside, and under the sheet metal. In our 2019 Audi TTS First Drive Review, we explore the visual changes and travel to the Isle of Man to put the coupe through its paces.
Posted By Ronan Glon
beeline moto motorcycle navigation 05
Cars

Beeline Moto minimalist motorcycle navigation simplifies route planning

Beeline Moto navigation and route planning for motorcycles and scooters features the same easy-to-follow interface for motorized two-wheel transportation that the company launched on Kickstarter with Beeline Bicycle three years ago.
Posted By Bruce Brown
McLaren Speedtail teaser image
Cars

The three-seat Speedtail will be McLaren’s fastest model to date

McLaren's BP23 project has a name: Speedtail. The hyper GT model is presented as a heir to the emblematic F1 made during the 1990s. It will receive a 1+2 seating configuration and more luxury features than any McLaren model before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Audi e-tron prototype
Cars

Audi will soon begin taking reservations for its electric e-tron Quattro SUV

Audi will release an all-electric SUV named e-tron Quattro on August 30. Connected and loaded with tech features, the model will be slightly bigger than a Q5 and it will be "very, very competitive" in terms of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon