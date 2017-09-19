The best iPhone car mounts to keep your smartphone in sight and stable

Car mounts are perfect for when you’re on the road and need to see your phone’s GPS, control your music, or keep up with the messages and calls coming your way. There are a ton of car mounts and docks out there for the iPhone that may suit your needs, but not all of them are as effective or reliable as you’d expect. That’s why we’ve singled out the best iPhone car mounts currently on the market. Whether you’re looking to use your dashboard, windshield, air vent, cigarette lighter, or CD player, we’ve got you covered.

iOttie Easy One Touch 3 Car placement: Dashboard or Windshield

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Price: $25 The iOttie Easy One Touch 3 is, as the name suggests, the third version of the company’s Easy One Touch car mount. This particular mount is capable of sticking to either your car’s dashboard or windshield, and features an arm that can extend up to 5 inches, as well as an adjustable base that can be moved up, down, left, and right, in order to make it as simple as possible for people to see and interact with their iPhone while driving. You can have the phone close to you if you need it, or keep it out of sight when you’re using Apple CarPlay. The dock in which the phone sits supports devices of all sizes, so your iPhone 6S Plus will rest perfectly and, more importantly, remain stable throughout your drive. Buy one now from: Amazon

WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Car placement: Air Vent

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: Limited/30 days for Returns

Price: $7 WizGear’s car mount is the one to opt for if you want to save space. It will also save you some time when it comes to placing your iPhone on the mount, because there’s no fiddling with arms and you won’t have to remove your iPhone’s protective case. This mount doesn’t stick to the dash, or come with a holder for the phone, but instead clips onto your air vent. It holds your iPhone in place magnetically, without harming or interfering with any aspect of the phone. You can affix your iPhone to the mount by placing the included metal plate in your case — between the back of your phone and the case — or by placing the round magnet on the back of your phone. You can then hold it in front of the mount and feel the magnetism pull it securely in. Once attached, both the phone and mount can be rotated or tilted to whatever angle you prefer. Buy one now from: Amazon

IPOW Silicone Pad Dash Mat Car placement: Dashboard

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Price: $14 IPOW’s car mount offering may be the most simplistic one on our list. Like WizGear’s magnetic mount, it doesn’t stick to the dashboard or windshield, or even clip onto the air vent. It just sits on the dashboard, and relies on a silicone rubber mat to keep it in place. As far as adjustments go, it comes with two pairs of rubber holders that stick directly into the rubber base, allowing it to accommodate both 9 and 14-millimeter-thick phones. Both can be moved left or right for wider devices, too, so it should be able to accompany most iPhones equipped with cases in either horizontal or vertical positions — even the newest iPhone 7. Buy one now from: Amazon