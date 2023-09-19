The best iPhone 15 Pro screen protectors in 2023: our 8 favorites

You, like many others, just ordered the new iPhone 15 Pro and you’re eagerly awaiting its arrival. Congrats! There’s a lot to love about the iPhone 15 Pro, from the sleek and lightweight titanium material to the Action button, as well as USB-C charging so you can finally ditch that Lightning cable. And it’s all powered with the blazingly fast A17 Pro chip and 8GB RAM.

Though the titanium material means it’s lighter and more durable, the front is still made of glass, though Apple has its Ceramic Shield coating. But sometimes that isn’t enough, and you want to go the extra mile and protect the screen even further.

Here are the best screen protectors for the iPhone 15 Pro that you can buy right now to keep that glass in pristine condition, no matter what.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best overall iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Tough and durable tempered glass

9H hardness rating

Compatible with Spigen and other brand cases

Value two-pack

Clarity allows original screen brightness

Includes alignment tray for easy installation Cons Pricier than other screen protectors

Spigen is a trusted name in mobile accessories, and the GlasTR EZ FIT screen protectors are excellent. The GlasTR protectors come with an alignment tray that make installation precise and easy. The screen protectors are also quite tough and durable with a 9H hardness rating, and the super clear clarity allows the iPhone's original screen brightness to shine through without a problem.

We've had one of the GlasTR EZ FIT screen protectors on our iPhone 14 Pro over the past year without any issue. The touch screen responsiveness is just like the actual screen itself, and there's never any issue with peeling or lifting from the corners, even after multiple case switches. This is one of our favorite brands for screen protectors.

amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass with Camera Lens Protector

Best bundle iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Easy one-touch installation in 30 seconds

Two sets of screen and camera lens protectors

Full coverage tempered glass only 0.33mm thick

Oleophobic coating reduces fingerprints

Case friendly

Great value Cons Camera lens protector not necessary

AmFilm is another great brand for screen protectors. We've also used this brand for other electronics, like the Nintendo Switch, and have never had any issues. With amFilm, it's a great value and you get tough and durable screen protectors that will protect the original screen and keep them in pristine condition. Despite the toughness, they're still thin, reduce fingerprints, and they're incredibly easy to install with the OneTouch Auto Alignment system.

This pack contains two screen protectors, as well as two camera lens protectors too. However, while the addition of the camera lens protectors is nice, not everyone finds them necessary.

Ailun 3-pack Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Lens Protector

Best value iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Includes three sets of screen and camera lens protectors

Tempered glass is tough and durable

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating

Great price Cons Installation could be easier

If you are the kind of person who needs multiple attempts to put on a screen protector, this three-pack from Ailun has you covered. You get three sets of screen and camera lens protectors, and while it claims that installation is simple, you may need a trial run first — good thing there's three to work with! The tempered glass is tough and durable while only being 0.33mm thin, and it's precisely cut. You'll have the original touch sensitivity and clarity. And really, you just can't beat the price.

ESR iPhone 15 Pro Screen Protector Set

Best durable iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Comes in set of 3

Tempered glass resists up to 33 lbs of force

Scratch resistance

HD clarity means unobscured screen quality

Includes individual lens protectors Cons Amount of lens protectors doesn't match screen protector count

ESR is another popular brand for Apple accessories, and its screen protectors are very high quality. These tempered glass screen protectors have military grade defense, as they're able to withstand up to 33 pounds of force on both the screen and lens protectors.

Plus, the glass is also scratch resistant, so no matter what you're up to, that screen will be staying pristine. It also has 2.5D micro-curved e dges so that it's a seamless fit on the iPhone 15 Pro, but it also prevents dust buildup and has enough space for a variety of cases. And it has HD clarity, so the high transparency means it's like there's nothing on your screen at all.

The ESR set also includes individual lens protectors, which you can apply directly on each individual lens. However, while there are three screen protectors in a set, you can only choose between one or two sets of lens protectors, so it's not going to be evenly matched.

JETech Privacy Screen Protector

Best privacy iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Tough and durable tempered glass

Only visible to person in front of screen

9H hardness rating is scratch resistant

Case friendly

Easy to install

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings Cons May make visibility harder with certain car mounts

Those who want to protect their iPhone 15 Pro's screen while also keeping it safe from peeping toms will want to try JETech's Privacy Screen Protector. Like other screen protectors, it's made from a hardened tempered glass material that is tough and durable. It will keep your screen safe from scratches and other abrasions without a problem. It also has hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to prevent residue from fingerprints and skin oil. It also leaves room around the edges for various cases.

But since this is a privacy screen protector, the screen is only visible to whoever is directly in front of it. This means no one can see the contents of your screen besides you. This may have some difficulty with car mounts if they can't be adjusted for a proper viewing angle, however, so keep that in mind.

You get two in this set, and the price makes it highly affordable. Installation is easy too.

Mothca Matte Glass Screen Protector

Best anti-glare iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Durable tempered glass

Matte finish

Anti-glare

HD clarity

Easy to install Cons Only one screen protector

Is glare your worst enemy? Then check out Mothca's Matte Glass Screen Protector. Since it has a matte finish, it is anti-glare unlike pretty much every other screen protector out there, and it has a smooth and silky finish that's nice to touch. But it still uses tempered glass, so it's still tough and durable with the 9H hardness rating.

Mothca's Matte Glass Screen Protector also has 2.5D rounded edges so it doesn't break as easily, and it will keep your screen safe from drops, daily wear, and scratches. Installation is easy too. The only problem? You only get one screen protector at a time, so you may need to get two if you tend to mess up on installing these things.

Torras Diamond Shield Unbreakable Shatterproof Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best heavy-duty iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Fortified tempered glass

EdgeForce tech protects from edge cracking

X-Silk tech reduces fingerprints and smudging

User-friendly installation

Two-pack Cons Pricey

Torras' Diamond Shield is a tempered glass screen protector that isn't like most other protectors. It is tougher than the standard 9H hardness and is 4x stronger than regular glass. IT also has EdgeForce technology that helps prevent the edges and corners of the screen protector from cracking. And with X-Silk technology, it can reduce fingerprints and smudges up to 95% more than the competition. The curved edges of the Diamond Shield fits perfectly, even with cases, and it is overall pretty easy to install.

The downside? Well, even though this is a two-pack, it's definitely one of the pricier options out there.

OtterBox Premium Pro Glass Blue Light Antimicrobial Screen Protector

Best blue light filter iPhone 15 Pro screen protector

Pros Tough tempered 9H glass

Survives drops up to 6-feet

Infused with blue light protective technology

Maintains screen clarity and responsiveness

Fingerprint and scratch resistant Cons Expensive

Are you around blue light too much? This screen protector from OtterBox may help. With the OtterBox Premium Pro Glass Blue Light Antimicrobial Screen Protector, you have tough 9H hardened tempered glass that can withstand drops up to 6-feet, and it has great fingerprint and scratch resistance. It also has high clarity so you feel like there's nothing on the screen, and the touch responsiveness is as accurate as ever.

The real magic with this screen protector is that it is infused with blue light protective technology, so that your eyes feel less fatigued from staring at a screen all day. It is also antimicrobial, so it'll stay clean. However, this protection doesn't come cheap, as it's $50 for a single protector.

