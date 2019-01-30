Share

Toyota is feeling the heat.

For years, it enjoyed a near-monopoly on the midsize pickup truck segment in America, but the competition has finally awakened. It now needs to fend off the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon twins, the Ford Ranger, and the Jeep Gladiator. It is giving the popular Tacoma updates inside and out for the 2020 model year in a bid to keep it in the lead.

The Japanese firm released a dark teaser image that hides much of the 2020 Tacoma’s front-end design, but we can tell stylists tweaked the headlights. They boast a more futuristic design characterized by new-look LED inserts. The photo intentionally hides the rest of the truck’s design, but we expect the visual updates won’t stop at the lights. The grille and the lower part of the bumper will go under the knife, too. It’s not an all-new model, so don’t expect major changes beyond the front fascia.

The big news inside is that the Tacoma will follow the rest of the segment’s shift towards more comfort-oriented interiors. Toyota will offer a power-operated driver’s seat, and according to a video posted on its official Facebook page, it’s not too far-fetched to speculate the Tacoma will receive additional technology features. Tech moves fast, and the truck received its last major update in 2016.

Toyota hasn’t indicated whether it will make mechanical modifications to the Tacoma. For the 2019 model year, the standard engine is a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder rated at 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Buyers in need of extra power can pay more for a 3.5-liter V6 tuned to deliver 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. Drivetrain options include two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, a manual transmission, or an automatic transmission.

We’ll learn more about the 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the days leading up to its February 7 introduction at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, and the truck will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2020 model year. Toyota hopes the updates will be enough to keep the Tacoma on top of its segment. Sales ballooned to 245,659 units in 2018, a 24-percent increase over 2017. It’s the fourth-best-selling truck in the United States, and it enjoys a 47-percent share of its segment.