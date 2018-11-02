Share

After teasing us with concept cars for years, Jeep will finally return to the pickup segment with a rugged model based on the fourth-generation Wrangler. The truck — which is tentatively called Scrambler — will make its public debut in November at the annual Los Angeles Auto Show, the company has confirmed. While additional details remain under wraps, a number of leaks, indiscretions, and spy shots give us a better-than-decent idea of what to expect.

The Scrambler won’t be the type of pickup that sells by boasting segment-leading payload or towing capacity. Jeep developed it as a more lifestyle-oriented truck aimed at buyers who want a pickup to carry their toys to the great outdoors. Its natural habitat will be a dirt trail miles away from the nearest paved road, not a construction site. To that end, it will come exclusively with a four-door cab, and Jeep won’t offer a stripped-down, no-frills trim level like many of its rivals do.

Up front, the Scrambler will borrow styling cues like round headlights and Jeep’s heritage-laced seven-slot grille from the fourth-generation Wrangler. Enthusiast website JL Wrangler Forums published a rendering (shown above) that illustrates what the truck could look like. Spy shots of camouflaged test mules confirm Jeep will offer removable roof panels, a feature that will make the Scrambler unique on the market. The sheet metal will hide an evolution of the ladder frame that underpins the Wrangler and off-road-friendly solid axles that will help the truck power through the toughest trails on the planet.

The original Scrambler was as refined as a 1970s John Deere tractor inside. Times change; Jeep couldn’t get away with launching such a basic model in 2018. The Scrambler will be available with a touchscreen-based Uconnect infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will offer creature comforts like A/C and heated seats, and a slide from a dealer presentation confirms the availability of electronic driving aids like adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitoring system, and forward collision warning technology.

Engine options will include a 285-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 and a 270-hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder with mild hybrid assistance. Jeep will add a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 to the lineup later in the production run. Both six-cylinders will be available with a six-speed manual transmission, but the four will come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic — assuming the specifications sheet mirrors the Wrangler’s.

After its unveiling in Los Angeles, the 2020 Jeep Scrambler will begin arriving in showrooms in early 2019. Pricing won’t be published until a few weeks before its on-sale date, but we expect it will start in the vicinity of $35,000. In comparison, the four-door Wrangler on which it’s based carries a base price of $31,445. It won’t have any true rivals, at least none that put such an unabashed focus on off-road capacity, but it buyers will inevitably cross-shop it against the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon duo, the Toyota Tacoma, and the born-again Ford Ranger.

What’s in a name?

Introduced in 1981, the CJ-8 was essentially a long-wheelbase variant of the CJ-7 (the Wrangler’s predecessor) with a cargo bed. Many examples came fitted with the Scrambler package, an extra-cost option which added special graphics and wheels, and the name stuck. We can’t imagine Jeep resurrecting the CJ-8 nameplate but not unreasonable to bet the name Scrambler will make a comeback.