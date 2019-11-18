The 2019 LA Auto Show is this week and it brings with it a whole host of reveals, announcements, and surprises. We will be there to bring you all the news as it happens, as well as getting in-depth with the most important new cars. Even just the cars already slated to be revealed are exciting, let alone any surprises that manufacturers sneak in. Here is every reveal we know is coming at this year’s show:

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback

2020 Audi RS6 Avant

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

2020 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid sedan

2020 BMW M2 CS Coupe – The ultimate M2, and likely the swan song for this generation. We can’t wait to see the acres of carbon fiber all over this sports car.

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e

2020 Chevrolet Corvette and Corvette Convertible

2020 Fiat 500X Sport

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E – Ford’s first all-electric car will be this Mustang-inspired SUV. We’ve been carefully looking at spy shots and renderings for years, but this week is the big reveal!

2020 Genesis G90

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid – Oh man we are way more excited about this car than we really should be. This is such a huge play for Honda to make by putting one of their received but second fiddle hybrid system into their most popular vehicle.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid, Ioniq plug-in hybrid, and Ioniq electric

Mystery Hyundai Plug-in Hybrid SUV – Hyundai has been teasing a new hybrid SUV, and their designs recently have been spectacular. We expect to see this concept continue that trend and closely resemble what arrives at dealers soon.

2020 Infiniti “Edition 30” Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80

2020 Karma Revero GT – Karma’s slowly teased SUV is finally making its public bow at the LA show. This brand new vehicle from the electric outfit could make or break the company.

2020 Land Rover Defender – It’s finally here! We are going to poke and prod every inch of the new Landy to see what’s what. Now where are the keys?

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-9

2020 Mazda CX-30 – This all new model, which somehow slots between the CX-5 and CX-9 will debut the latest in Mazda’s design direction.

2020 Mini Cooper SE – Mini’s electric car is finally stateside for us to poke and prod, and hopefully clear up some specs with the engineers behind the car.

2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP

2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, and 718 Spyder

2020 Porsche Taycan, and Taycan 4S – Porsche’s electric cars in the flesh. We’ve waiting so long, enduring so many sketches and sneak peaks. Let me see the goods in person!

2021 Toyota RAV4 PHV

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept – First we got the ID.3, now VW is previewing a larger electric sedan to could very well come stateside.

