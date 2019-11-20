Previous Next 1 of 13

Hyundai Motor Company introduced the RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car at the Los Angeles Auto Show. RM refers to the prototype’s “Racing Midship” body configuration. The mid-engine layout is designed to provide improved handling balance and agility. Hyundai has been developing this project since 2012 as part of its “N” sub-brand for performance vehicles.

The ‘N’ of Hyundai N stands for Namyang, home to Hyundai’s global R&D Center in Korea since 1995, where the N concept was born, and for the Nürburgring, home to Hyundai’s European test center. Hyundai N’s high-performance technologies are honed at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife. Each car taking part in Hyundai Motor’s accelerated durability tests will lap the track 420 to 480 times in both wet and dry conditions, simulating up to 110,000 miles of severe driving.

Hyundai stated that since the initiation of project RM and via evolution of the RM series (RM14, RM15, RM16) and an electric super-hatch), RM models have performed extensive road testing to validate newly-developed technologies, observe their effects on performance, and improve them for subsequent application on future N models.

“The RM platform is a versatile engineering testbed, allowing effective evaluation of various powertrains and performance levels, all on normal roads and environments,” said Albert Biermann, Hyundai’s head of global research and development. “Throughout the evolution of the RM series, our engineers have gained tremendous hands-on knowledge of high performance vehicle dynamics with various front-to-rear weight distributions coupled with the effects of a fully-weighted, high-strength body structure on vehicle performance,” he added.

The RM19 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged, direct-injected engine with an output of 390 horsepower. It’s expected to yield impressive zero-60 mph performance, with a time under four seconds. The RM19 shares the 2.0-liter turbo engine with TCR-class racecars from Hyundai N development. However, unlike TCR racecars which are affected by BOP (Balance of Performance) adjustments, the RM19 offers extra boost of its output without these BOP restrictions. Hyundai states that the RM19 offers racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking and grip while retaining daily road-going capability.

“The RM19 sports car signals future brand aspirations for Hyundai’s high-performance N brand, solidly moving N into the prestigious arena of supercar-level performance,” explained Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Product Division. Here’s to hoping it reaches production sooner rather than later.

