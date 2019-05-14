Digital Trends
Cars

Hyundai invests $90M in Croatian startup Rimac to build an electric super-hatch

Ronan Glon
By
Hyundai RM16 N

Once a tiny startup that specialized in electrifying 1980s BMWs, Croatia-based Rimac Automobili has attracted the attention and the money of several big names in the automotive industry. After teaming up with Porsche in 2018, the firm has received a significant investment from sister companies Hyundai and Kia that marks the beginning of a partnership forged to deliver zero-emissions performance.

Hyundai and Kia will jointly inject 80 million euros (about $90 million) into Rimac. In exchange, Rimac will help Hyundai’s performance-oriented N division make an electric version of the mid-engined prototype (pictured) we’ve seen testing numerous times over the past few years. At first, it looked like a hot-rodded variant of the Veloster with a turbocharged, four-cylinder engine installed in the space normally occupied by the rear seats. The announcement suggests it’s morphed into something completely different.

The yet-unnamed sports car will be positioned at the top of the Hyundai lineup as a halo model. Earlier in 2019, British magazine Autocar reported the model would arrive with all-wheel drive and a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. It’s unclear whether we’ll ultimately see both variants of the car, or if the engineers in charge of the project have chosen to navigate in a different direction. Similarly, technical details and the date of the car’s launch remain guarded. We’ve reached out to Hyundai for more details, and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

Interestingly, Hyundai and Rimac also announced plans to co-develop a high-performance car powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Hyundai is a pioneer in the field of hydrogen technology, but it has only used its expertise to make humble, family-friendly crossovers like the Nexo. Again, details about the model were few and far between because it’s at the embryonic stage of development. When it arrives, it will most likely stand out as the only hydrogen-powered sports car on the market. Time will tell whether it starts a trend, and whether it’s sold as a Hyundai; we wouldn’t be surprised to see it join the burgeoning Genesis lineup.

Both projects will begin before the end of 2020. Rimac isn’t letting the growing number of partnerships distract it from its main mission. It remains committed to turning the 1,900-horsepower C_Two displayed during the 2018 Geneva Auto Show into a production model. Already sold out in spite of a $2 million price tag, the electric hypercar will post jaw-dropping performance figures that will send shivers down Bugatti’s spine when it reaches production in 2020.

“Our role as a technology supplier to the industry complements our role as a hypercar manufacturer, and the other way around,” a Rimac spokesperson told Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Japan’s latest bullet train begins trial runs that will see it reach 248 mph
Up Next

Google's Street View cars are helping build a giant map of global air pollution
gmc carbon fiber pickup bed 2019 sierra denali carbonpro edition feat
Cars

How GMC built a carbon-fiber truck bed that laughs at cinder blocks

GMC is offering a new pickup bed made of carbon fiber in the 2019 Sierra. The new bed is 62 pounds lighter than the steel version, and GMC says it’s six times tougher. We went behind the scenes in the factory where the CarbonPro bed is…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Volkswagen ID pre-production prototype
Cars

For Volkswagen, the electric ID.3 is more than a new car. It’s a new chapter

Volkswagen is preparing to launch an electric Golf-sized hatchback named ID.3. It's more than just a new model; it represents the beginning of a new era for the German automaker. One of its top executives told Digital Trends why.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 leaked photo
Cars

Leak gives an early sneak peek at Mercedes-AMG’s pocket rocket CLA45

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 was leaked on Mercedes' own German website. A photo of the rear of the sporty four-door appears in an online configurator for the lower-level AMG CLA35 model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi h-tron quattro concept
Cars

Amid concerns about EVs and batteries, Audi returns focus to hydrogen fuel cell

Audi will be the Volkswagen Group's focal point for hydrogen fuel cell technology, according to AutoCar. Audi CEO Bram Schot stated the refocus on h-tron fuel cell development is due to concerns about battery supplies for electric vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Polestar 2
Cars

Polestar electric vehicle won’t lose $7,500 tax credit because of Volvo sales

Volvo parent company Geely's Polestar EV will have its own 200,000 vehicle sales allotment for $7,500 tax incentives apart from Volvo sales. If Polestar and Volvo sales were lumped together both brands would lose the inducement sooner.
Posted By Bruce Brown
xtracycle rfa electric bike two bikes
Cars

City bike or cargo bike: Future-proof Xtracycle RFA ebike adapts to your needs

Oakland-based Xtracycle's RFA (Ready for Anything) pedal-assist ebike solves a common problem when choosing a personal vehicle functional style. The RFA's dual-position wheelbase changes the ebike from a sport bike to a utility bike.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
biro 02 concept car ev 80 percent plastic o2 recycled design dezeen 2364 col 2
Cars

All-electric Birò 02 concept car made from 80% recycled plastics

Design studio Mandalaki introduced the Birò O2, an 80% recycled plastics version of Estrima's Birò 4-wheel, all-electric city car. The Birò two-seater parks in scooter spaces. Estrima and Mandalaki plan sell the Birò O2 starting in…
Posted By Bruce Brown
aaa survey americans lack information about evs restricting sales 050919 ev consumer release
Cars

AAA Survey: Americans lack the full story about EVs, so buying lags interest

An AAA survey of American consumer attitudes about electric-powered vehicles found that even though many expressed interest in EVs and 16% are likely to buy an EV next, few buy electric vehicles today.
Posted By Bruce Brown
audi q4 e tron concept previews electric suv coming in 2020
Cars

Audi touts fast-charging capability of its oft-hyped (and much delayed) e-tron

While you might have trouble buying one thanks to lithium-ion battery shortage, that's not stopping Audi from promoting the fast charging capabilities of the e-tron. Audi says the e-tron can charge to 80% in as little as a half hour.
Posted By Ed Oswald
aaa survey us drivers fear self driving car afraid to ride in cars
Cars

Faith in superior abilities of machines is key to accepting self-driving cars

A survey into what affects people's acceptance of self-driving cars has found the biggest factor is whether people believe that a machine can perform the task of driving more effectively than a human could.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
range rover astronaut edition for virgin galactic customers only 1
Cars

Range Rover Astronaut Edition lifts off solely for Virgin Galactic customers

Range Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) group announced the Range Rover Astronaut Edition. The only customers who can buy the Astronaut Edition are the 600 people who reserved a space flight with Virgin Galactic, for $250,000 each.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dodgers pitcher kenley jansen gave wife gianni polaris slingshot for mothers day and hansen 03
Cars

Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen gave his wife a Polaris Slingshot for Mother’s Day

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen surprised his wife Gianni with a Polaris Slingshot SLR 3-wheeler for Mother's Day. After the birth of their second son Jansen wanted to give her a gift they could both enjoy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Google Assistant Driving Mode
Cars

Hands on with Android Auto’s redesign and Assistant’s driver mode

Google debuted a series of updates to its Android Auto software that will land in summer 2019. The new interface is darker and more intuitive to use, and requires less taps. There's also a driving mode coming to Google Assistant.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Ronan Glon