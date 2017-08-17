Is Hyundai’s next-gen fuel cell SUV the future of cars, or a footnote?

Why it matters to you This new model could be a big boost for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Hyundai beat Toyota and Honda to the punch with its Tucson Fuel Cell hydrogen SUV in 2013, but now the Korean automaker is thinking about the Tucson’s replacement.

Although the vehicle won’t launch until next year, Hyundai unveiled what it calls a “near-production-ready version” of its next-generation fuel cell SUV in Seoul, showing off the design and a few key specs of the as-yet-unnamed new model. Unlike the Tucson Fuel Cell, which is based on a conventional gasoline model, the new SUV will have a bespoke design.

The styling draws heavily on the Hyundai FE Fuel Cell concept first seen at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The production model retains the FE concept’s flowing lines, but with some more realistic details like more-adequate lighting and actual side-view mirrors. The door handles sit flush with the bodywork to reduce aerodynamic drag. Overall, the design advertises the fact that this isn’t an ordinary car, without resorting to the weirdness of the Toyota Mirai or Honda Clarity Fuel Cell.

For the most part, the interior looks like it could be taken from any current production Hyundai. The big exception is the long screen running across the instrument panel. It seems to function as both an instrument cluster for the driver and an infotainment screen, similar to what you get in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or E-Class.

Under the skin, Hyundai claims the fuel cell system is more efficient than the previous Tucson Fuel Cell, produces about 20 percent more power, and can handle cold starts better. Hyundai estimates range at 800 kilometers (about 500 miles), although that’s based on the wildly optimistic New European Driving Cycle. The United States EPA rating will probably be a bit lower.

The new fuel cell SUV will also feature “advanced driver assistance technologies,” according to Hyundai, although details on that won’t be revealed until CES 2018 in January. That’s also when Hyundai plans to reveal the SUV’s name.

Alongside the new fuel cell SUV, Hyundai appears to be hedging its bets. At the SUV’s Seoul reveal, Hyundai also announced that it will launch several new battery-electric cars, including an electric version of the Kona SUV in 2018, an electric Genesis luxury model in 2021, and a third model with a range of 500 km (310 miles) after 2021. Hyundai will also launch a dedicated platform for electric vehicles, making it easier to develop additional models.

Hyundai’s future plans include eight battery-powered and two-fuel cell vehicles across multiple brands, according to Reuters, noting that this constitutes a major shift from 2014, when Hyundai only planned on launching two battery-powered vehicles. Despite bold talk of a fuel cell future, the realities of hydrogen, such as lack of fueling infrastructure, may be catching up with Hyundai.