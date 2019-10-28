Cars

Hyundai brought its N performance sub-brand to the United States with the Veloster N hot hatchback, but why stop there? The automaker is showing off the Veloster N’s tuning potential at the 2019 SEMA show with a concept car decked out in aftermarket parts. Dubbed the Veloster N Performance concept, the car was built specifically to highlight the Hyundai hatchback’s ability to be tuned.

Hyundai wants to show how Veloster N owners can upgrade their own cars through the aftermarket, so rather than engineering anything bespoke, it stuck to bolt-on parts. The exterior gets a more aggressive look thanks to a rear spoiler, front splitter, and other parts from KWA, as well as OZ-forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. The car rides on an Extreme Racing coilover suspension with H&R coil springs, and gets a WIF chassis brace for added structural rigidity.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine remains unchanged. It produces 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque in standard form, with power channeled to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. An optional performance package turns the dial up to 275 hp, while torque remains unchanged. The Veloster N Performance concept does get a Capristo cat-back exhaust system, as well as upgraded brakes.

On the inside, the Veloster N Performance concept gets Alcantara trim, an aluminum shift knob, and sport seats from Sabelt — the company that made the seats for Ferrari’s new 488 GT3 Evo race car.

Despite its many add-ons, the N Performance concept is the tamer of the two Velosters Hyundai will bring to SEMA 2019. The Grappler is a Veloster-based off-roader sporting modifications you’d normally expect to see on a Baja racing buggy, including lifted suspension and plenty of lights. It even has a built-in solar panel that can provide electricity out in the wilderness.

While the Veloster N Performance concept was meant to show the car’s tuning potential, not preview a new model, Hyundai has done plenty of its own tuning. The automaker has a racing version of the Veloster, and even plans to unleash an electric version on racetracks in 2020. Hyundai recently launched a limited-edition version of the i30 N, called Project C, with lightweight parts. Given the similarities between the two models (they share a powertrain and basic platform), we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Veloster N get some of the Project C’s upgrades.

