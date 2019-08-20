Cars

Limited-edition Hyundai i30 N Project C will be Korea's hottest hatch

Stephen Edelstein
By
Hyundai launched its N performance sub-brand with the i30 N hot hatchback, but now the South Korean automaker is trying to take things up a notch. Debuting at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Hyundai i30 N Project C will be a limited-edition model with less weight and sharper handling. Like the standard i30 N, the Project C won’t be sold in the United States.

The Project C gets its name from “Area C,” a test track at Hyundai’s Namyang, South Korea, research and development center where N performance models are tested. An orange map of the track is plastered on the side of the camouflaged prototype in the photos above. Underneath the camo, Hyundai said the Project C boasts carbon fiber-reinforced plastic parts to save weight, as well as upgraded aerodynamic elements. The 19-inch wheels are specific to the Project C, and are lighter than the wheels used on the standard i30 N, according to Hyundai.

Hyundai did not mention any mechanical changes, although it may be saving that information for the car’s Frankfurt reveal. The standard i30 N uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder configured for two power outputs. Base models make 247 horsepower, while the i30 N Performance is tuned to 271 hp. Both models have 279 pound-feet of torque, and feature six-speed manual transmissions with front-wheel drive.

Production of the Hyundai i30 N Project C will be limited to 600 units — all destined for Europe. Hyundai doesn’t sell the i30 N in the U.S., so the Project C never had a chance of being imported. Hyundai also sells the base, non-N version of the i30 in the U.S. as the Elantra GT. You can have a 201-hp N-Line version of that car, but not the full-fat N model.

Instead of the i30 N, the U.S. gets the Veloster N, which is based on the same basic platform and uses the same engine. The main difference is the body: The i30 is a conventional five-door hatchback, while the Veloster has an unorthodox three-door layout. Since the two cars share so much, maybe Hyundai will create a limited edition of the Veloster N as well.

The Hyundai i30 N will make its public debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Hyundai will also unveil an electric race car at the show.

