Digital Trends
Cars

Hyundai’s Veloster N hot hatchback will prove its mettle on the track

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Hyundai Veloster N TCR

The Hyundai Veloster N is the first model from the Korean automaker’s N performance division sold in the United States. The problem with launching a brand-new line of performance cars is that they don’t have the heritage and street cred of more established rivals. One way to build up that credibility is to go racing, so Hyundai unveiled a racing version of the Veloster N at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

The Hyundai Veloster N TCR will race in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series. TCR (short for Touring Car Racing) is a relatively new class that uses cars based on production sedans and hatchbacks like the Veloster N. These cars cost less to run than their counterparts in other racing classes, which has led to TCR being adopted by multiple racing series. In the U.S., the Veloster N will compete against TCR versions of the Audi RS3, Honda Civic Type R, and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Fans will be able to see a car they can actually buy compete against some of its logical rivals on the track. That wasn’t the case in 2018, when Hyundai ran a pair of i30 N TCRs in the Pirelli World Challenge in partnership with race team Brian Herta Autosport. The i30 N is not sold in the U.S., but the car was approved for competition and Hyundai wanted to go racing sooner rather than later. The team won a championship, so Hyundai’s impatience seemed to pay off.

This time around, the car Hyundai races will be based on the car in its U.S. showrooms. Hyundai claims the Veloster N TCR shares 85 percent of its “core components” with the standard production model. That includes the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which makes 350 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque in the race car. That’s up from 250 hp and 260 lb-ft in the stock Veloster N. Power still goes to the front wheels, but the race car gets a special six-speed sequential transmission with pneumatic paddle shifters.

Numerous other modifications are made at Hyundai Motorsport’s headquarters in Alzenau, Germany, to make the Veloster N into a racing thoroughbred. The hatchback gets cartoonish looking fender flares and massive rear spoiler, which give it an angry look. The interior is gutted and fitted with a roll cage and six-point harness for safety.

The Hyundai Veloster N TCR makes its racing debut January 25 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. If you have a race team, Hyundai will also sell you one of these cars for about $155,000 at current exchange rates. A stock Veloster N starts at $26,900, meaning you could buy five of them for the price of one race car. Or one 755-hp Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Don't Miss

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota's Supra sports car is back
2020 Cadillac XT6
Cars

2020 XT6 three-row crossover is a Cadillac for families

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 crossover launches General Motors' luxury brand into territory already dominated by the likes of Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500
Cars

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is ready to strike with over 700 hp

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 revives one of the greatest names in American muscle cars, and gives Ford some ammunition in the horsepower war with Chevy and Dodge. Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the GT500 boasts over 700 hp.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Passat proves Volkswagen still believes in sedans

The sedan segment in America is shrinking, but Volkswagen still believes in it. The German firm introduced the redesigned 2020 Passat with a new look and more tech at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota’s Supra sports car is back

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride
Cars

The 8-seat, 3-row 2020 Telluride SUV is the biggest Kia ever

It's fitting that the 2020 Kia Telluride debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, as it was built specifically to meet U.S. buyers' insatiable demand for SUVs. Kia packed the eight-seat cabin with family-friendly tech as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cadillac electric crossover
Cars

Cadillac is finally ready to take on Tesla with its own electric car

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac announced plans for its first electric car. The unnamed model will be a crossover, based on a new platform to be shared with other General Motors brands.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Peloton Technologies Semi Truck Platooning
Cars

Peloton’s tech lets truckers play follow the leader to boost fuel economy

Peloton Technology can help semi trucks save fuel by running close together on the highway. Using short-range wireless communications, the trucks get a kind of super cruise control.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Lexus RC F
Cars

The 2020 Lexus RC F goes on a diet to run faster and hit harder

The Lexus RC F has been one of the heavier cars in its competitive set since its introduction. The Japanese firm's engineers set out to shed weight as they gave the model a mid-cycle update.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Nissan IMs concept
Cars

Nissan IMs concept teases a future long-range, autonomous electric car

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Nissan IMs is an electric car with a 380-mile range, autonomous-driving capability, and a backseat designed for being chauffeured. Too bad it's just a concept car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ram HD pickup
Cars

Move mountains with the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty and its 1,000 pound-feet of torque

Unveiled at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck boasts 1,000 pound-feet of torque -- outgunning rival trucks from Ford and Chevrolet. The new Ram goes on sale later this year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru WRX STI S209
Cars

With 341 horsepower, the WRX STI S209 is the most powerful Subaru ever

The Subaru WRX STI S209 is the latest in a series of special editions that have never been sold in the United States before. The 341-horsepower pocket rocket debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
GAC Entranze concept
Cars

China’s GAC Motor cruises into Detroit with all-electric Entranze concept

Chinese automaker GAC Motor brought its all-electric Entranze concept to the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. This is the third straight year that GAC has appeared in Detroit, and the company has established a design center in California.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Explorer
Cars

2020 Ford Explorer branches out with sporty ST, efficiency-focused hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Explorer gets two variants never before seen on Ford's stalwart family hauler. The ST focuses on performance, while the hybrid aims for decent gas mileage. Both models will debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
vw electric car future id buzz concept offset
Cars

Some of Volkswagen’s electric models will wear a ‘Made in the USA’ label

Confirming earlier rumors, Volkswagen has announced it will build electric cars in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The facility currently produces the Passat and the Atlas. Production will start in 2023, Digital Trends can reveal.
Posted By Ronan Glon