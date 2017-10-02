The cream of the four-door crop: The 15 best sedans on the market

Today’s car buyer may have an insatiable appetite for crossovers, but sedans are still one of the most popular ways to get you, your kids, and everyone’s baggage (both literal and figurative) from A to B.

Though budgets will obviously define which tier of sedans you can peruse, there’s something special in every sub-set of four-door vehicles on the market. Below is our list of top 15 best sedans — in no particular order — for your shopping (or fantasizing) pleasure.

Subaru WRX Premium ($29,295+) There are compact sedans, sporty compact sedans, and outright sports sedans. The Subaru WRX drives confidently into the latter category with a brilliant turbocharged flat-four cylinder engine, 268 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque, and a rally-bred all-wheel drive system. Though the more powerful STi derivative of the Impreza may be quicker around a dirt or tarmac track, the WRX is actually more rapid to 60 mph and delivers good ride quality. With a stiff-but-not-harsh suspension, a torque-vectoring drivetrain, and a progressive electric steering rack, the WRX will out-maneuver the competition without falling victim of the boy-racer stereotype. The interior is relatively Spartan, but drivers will forgive Subaru once they hit a curvy road. Nimble, compliant, and an all-weather workhorse, the WRX offers all the fun of a coupe with the utility and insurance breaks of a sedan.

Rolls Royce Ghost ($295,850+) While you could buy about a dozen very good sedans for the price of one Rolls Royce Ghost, you can’t really put a price on effortless luxury. The Ghost may be the introductory offer in the Rolls lineup, but there’s nothing “entry-level” about it. With self-leveling air springs, variable damping shocks, double-pane glass windows, immensely soft leather, and massaging seatbacks, the Ghost is the most comfortable way to pour on the miles. The stately estate comes equipped with a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 and 563 horsepower on tap, meaning it’s no slouch. There’s also a satellite-controlled transmission to dictate gear changes based on your geography. While certainly pleasant to pilot, it’s just as easy to turn over driving responsibilities to your chauffeur while you enjoy the rear seat infotainment, individualized climate controls, reclining and massaging seats, and personalized umbrellas (ready to spring from the doors at the touch of a button).

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ($67,645+) If the Rolls Royce Ghost is the posh, sophisticated sedan, then the Hellcat is its counterpoint: a knuckle-dragging, violent brute. With 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque produced from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the Charger SRT Hellcat is one of the most powerful vehicles you can buy, at a price that settles neatly between a Honda Civic and a BMW M5. While some might bemoan the Hellcat’s heft, it is just as stupendously fun to hammer in a straight-line as it is to whip around a road course. Layer in some top-notch convenience features, a thoroughly comfortable cabin, plenty of space for a full family, and bold-yet-handsome styling, and the Hellcat makes an excellent case for itself long before you ignite its massive motor. When Dodge finally does bid farewell to its HEMI V8, performance enthusiasts will make a three-mile-long queue to purchase a Hellcat on the secondary market, so might as well scoop one up now!

Cadillac CTS ($45,995+) Cadillac really swung for the fences with its redesigned CTS. While the high performance “V” had already upset the German establishment, the standard CTS still struggled with a less than thrilling exterior and a cheap-o interior. That all changed with dramatic styling tweaks and a cleaner, more premium cabin. For the first time, GM’s luxury marque could go toe-to-toe with BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus not just in terms of lap times, but in convenience, refinement, and design categories. Watching the Cadillac CTS in motion is an occasion: sharp creases, clean lines, and attractive LED running lights draw the eye. Once inside, supple leather seats greet your behind while the remainder of the cabin is treated to textured wood, and metal. Though there’s still some work to be done on the automaker’s CUE infotainment system, it’s vastly improved over years past. Above all, though, the CTS is still the best bargain in town. Strong performance and refinement abound for thousands less than its closest rivals.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S ($73,700+) AMG performance versions of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan have always stood in the shadow of BMW’s M3, but the current C63 S has no problem standing up to its rival from Munich. Thanks to AMG’s ubiquitous 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, the C63 has a distinct and unforgettable personality. With 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque on tap, the C63 is basically a German muscle car. Mercedes says it will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, and it makes a spectacular noise while doing so. The C63 also features the same well-appointed interior and long list of tech features as other C-Class models.

Chrysler 300C ($40,995+) While the Cadillac CTS may be fighting America’s battle in the upper tiers of luxury, let’s not forget the everyman’s transportation. Chrysler comes to the rescue with a muscle-car V8 wedged within an attractive, well-equipped package. The 300C has been around for a number of years now, but Chrysler has totally nailed it lately, refining its unique breed of luxury down to a smooth science. Comfort and power (363 horses of it) are among the highlights of the Chrysler 300C, but the sedan is also an eager handler and a quick-shifting delight. With an adjustable suspension, steering rack, and throttle response, the 300C can transform into a sporty sedan with just a few inputs, though it stops short of becoming a too-taught performer. If you can resist the urge to tally up the options list, Chrysler’s midsize estate car is a bargain, delivering the right amount of luxury to appease the masses.

Acura RLX Sport Hybrid ($54,450+) The whole idea of a hybrid sport sedan may feel like it’s played out at this point, but the better way of looking at it is that some automakers are bringing the concept to its climax. Acura’s sophisticated all-wheel drive system can be found in the all-new NSX and performs just as admirably in the RLX Sport Hybrid. With three electric motors, a V6, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the luxury sedan delivers a forceful 377 horsepower and 341 pound-feet of torque. Matching its grunt is nimble, responsive suspension tuning. Inside, the RLX’s cabin is a cocoon of Milano leather, quality touch points, and advanced technology. To prove the latter point, the car’s climate control system is linked to the weather, so it knows when the sun will be most harsh (and therefore when to dial down the cabin temperature). Rear seat passengers enjoy as much legroom as in Jaguar’s XJ and back seat drivers are empowered with voice control functions. It’s a classy experience for the anti-badge-snob crowd, and one that will get even better with some impending updates.

Honda Civic ($18,740+) Honda is back in a big way these days, with three cars that appear on this list, but the best might also be the cheapest. Honda’s all-new Civic isn’t just striking to behold, it’s also a return to fun-to-drive form for the Japanese automaker. With punchy turbocharged engines on offer and a smooth-shifting six-speed manual, compact car shoppers with personality shouldn’t feel obligated purchase a Mazda3. Both the sedan and coupe bring the drama with aggressive exterior styling that, for its intended audience, is best described as “Instagram worthy.” Inside, the new Civic can be optioned with the latest and greatest in safety and infotainment features to turn a compact commuter into a veritable entry-level luxury car. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic braking assist, haptic feedback controls … the list goes on. To top it all off, whichever motor you choose returns the best fuel economy figures in the class.

Mercedes-Benz S650 4Matic ($102,900+) Mercedes-Benz has been outselling its rivals’ flagship sedans for months now, and it’s all thanks to the complete overhaul that is the S-Class. Beautiful, comfortable, and incredibly advanced, the new S-Class trumps the competition with a pillow-soft ride and one of the finest cabins in any vehicle segment. It’s hard to un-see the smiling clown steering wheel, but there are more than enough tech treats to distract you. The new S-Class has so many toys, it’s almost overwhelming, but that also means you can customize your ride or drive to even the most precise personal preferences. The S-Class Maybach may be the true range-topper of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, but unless you can afford a chauffeur, the S650 is the perfect blend of luxury and performance. With 463 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque at your disposal, few cars will be able to beat you onto the highway, and even fewer will get you to your destination more relaxed than when you started out.

Honda Accord ($22,205+) For as long as Honda has been building its mid-size Accord sedan, the nameplate has been in the conversation of best vehicles to buy. A simple, but elusive formula is realized through sporty driving dynamics, supple ride quality, efficient powertrains, and competitive pricing. “Better than ever,” is a term tossed around a bit too loosely for my liking, but it’s truly appropriate for the latest Accord. With a toned, fetching exterior and a slew of advanced safety options, buyers aren’t left wanting for anything – and that includes reliability. Rivaling automakers have been attempting to crack the code on Honda’s Accord for decades now, but there’s some secret sauce hidden within the inoffensive bodywork. It all just seems like a killer package deal. Sure, you can find sportier sedans, more luxurious sedans, and more frugal sedans, but nothing brings it all together like the Accord. Barring monumental glitches in Honda’s engineering or quality control department, the Accord will be a permanent fixture on best-buy lists for decades to come. Note that a redesigned 2018 Accord will go on sale in the coming months.

Volvo S90 ($48,100+) Few sedans do luxury as well as the Volvo S90. The Swede doesn’t overwhelm its driver and passengers with an array of tech gadgets, but just tries to create a nice experience. The interior features the highest-quality materials you’ll find this side of a Rolls-Royce, including wood that is not only real, but actually looks it. The portrait-oriented touchscreen is easy to use, and everything feels solid and well thought out. The driving experience is best described as serene. The S90 is not a sports sedan, but its smooth ride makes its one of the best traditional luxury sedans around. It’s also fairly fuel efficient for a big sedan, thanks to an engine lineup that consists entirely of 2.0-liter, four-cylinder mills, as well as a plug-in hybrid option. Who said a luxury sedan needs to be thirsty?

Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid ($35,210+) Cars like the Chevrolet Volt and Toyota Prius Prime that go all in on eco-friendliness are great, but sometimes it’s good to package emissions-reducing technology in a familiar package. That’s what you get with the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid. The Optima is among the most efficient of the current crop of plug-in hybrid midsize sedans, with an EPA-rated 103 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) on electric power, and 40 mpg combined on gasoline. It also has 29 miles of all-electric driving range, narrowly beating its sibling Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid, and the rival Ford Fusion Energi. But the best thing about a car like this is that it’s still a regular midsize sedan. It’s a green car for people who don’t like to show off, and doesn’t require owners to relearn everything about cars just because they want a ride that’s better for the environment.

Mazda6 ($21,945+) Mazda’s midsize sedan is exactly what automotive journalists are always nagging carmakers to build. It’s a no-nonsense car that checks all of the daily-driver boxes, but isn’t a bore. Mazda continues to show that commodity cars can still be emotionally engaging. An attractive exterior is matched with a driving experience that lives up to Mazda’s “Zoom Zoom” moniker. There’s nothing fancy here, just a willing, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, available six-speed manual transmission, and a chassis that was set up by people who seem to genuinely care about handling. At the same time, the 6 offers decent fuel economy, and scores well in Consumer Reports reliability ratings and crash tests. It’s the complete package.

BMW 330i ($40,250+) BMW’s 3 Series remains the quintessential sports sedan. It’s one of the last luxury sedans still offered with a manual transmission. That, along with rear-wheel drive and a well-tuned chassis, also makes the 3 Series one of a dwindling number of models to truly live up to BMW’s “Ultimate Driving Machine” moniker. There are many 3 Series powertrain options (even a plug-in hybrid model), but the 330i offers the best balance of performance and price. It’s not the most powerful model in the 3 Series lineup, but with 248 hp on tap, the 330i offers plenty of getup and go at a relatively sane price.