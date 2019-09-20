Tesla is currently rolling out its V10 software update to people enrolled in the company’s early access program and one YouTuber has decided to share a video with details on what we can expect from the update when it does eventually roll out to the public.

YouTuber All Electric shared a glimpse at some of the new features included with the V10 update, including “Tesla Theater,” which will only work when the car is parked and connected to WiFi. When you activate the theater mode, you’ll be able to play Netflix and YouTube videos as well as participate in “Caraoke,” which is exactly what it sounds like: a car version of karaoke.

Tesla Theater will also include “Tesla Tutorials” which will help owners learn more about the features of their vehicle.

Beyond the entertainment features, V10 will also include a new “Feeling Hungry” mode to help you navigate to a nearby restaurant when you need a snack during your travels. There’s also a version of the video game Cuphead coming to Tesla V10.

Tesla founder Elon Musk initially teased the addition of Netflix and YouTube to Tesla vehicles back in July. At the time he indicated that the feature would be “coming soon” and “has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio.” Musk also mentioned the upcoming YouTube support during an event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Tesla owners will get V10 through an over-the-air software update to their vehicles, the company hasn’t put out a release date yet. Currently, Tesla displays do not support HTML5, which is essential for those services to work, so V10 of Tesla’s software is expected to add that ability.

With the addition of Netflix and Hulu, the company opens the door for other additional services to be added in the future, for instance, Hulu and Prime Video.

While for now, all those videos will need to be viewed while the car is parked, Musk also says that in the future we might be able to watch videos while the car is moving as well.

“When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving,” he said in a tweet.

While we don’t anticipate that happening anytime particularly soon, it will certainly be a more useful implementation of the feature if and when it becomes available.

